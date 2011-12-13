LOUIS HARVESON FIRST RECIPIENT OF SUL ROSS-ALPINE DISTINGUISHED FACULTY AWARD

By Steve Lang, News and Publications

Dr. Louis Harveson’s impressive list of personal and program accomplishments now includes a new honor – the President’s Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award at Sul Ross State University.

Harveson, professor of Natural Resource Management and the Dan Allen Hughes, Jr. Endowed Director of the Borderlands Research Institute (BRI), joins Dr. Sarah Roche, professor of Education at Rio Grande College, as the initial recipients of this recognition. They will receive the designation at respective spring commencement ceremonies, May 12 on the Alpine Campus and May 13 at RGC.

Nomination criteria for the Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award, established during the current academic year, include: full professor rank at Sul Ross, at least 10 years of service at Sul Ross and a record of distinguished achievement in teaching, scholarship, and service to the community, state and nation.

Nominations by any member of the Sul Ross faculty, staff or student body are solicited during fall semester. A selection committee considers the nominees and submits the recommendation to the President. The recognition includes a cash award, designation as Distinguished Professor at Sul Ross, a medallion and gift, and the recipient will serve as the keynote speaker at the following freshman convocation.

“The selection of Dr. Harveson and Dr. Roche as the university’s first Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award recipients definitely meets the anticipated standards of excellence,” said Dr. Bill Kibler, Sul Ross President. “Their respective accomplishments embody the goals this university strives to meet.”

Harveson joined the Sul Ross faculty in January 1998 as an assistant professor in Natural Resource Management. He later served as department chair and was named BRI director at its formation in 2008. During his tenure, he has received Sul Ross’ Outstanding Teaching Award, has been honored as Student Organization Adviser of the Year, and received the Quality Enhancement Innovation Award.

Outside of Sul Ross, Harveson received the Educator of the Year award from the Texas Chapter of the Wildlife Society, Texas Wildlife Association’s Sam Beasom Conservation Leader Award and was named a Texas Tech University Outstanding Alumnus.

Throughout his career, Harveson said his efforts have been energized by interaction with students.

“Sul Ross is a special place. It’s a great place to raise a family, there are great programs throughout the university and I love the vision of our leadership,” he said. “I thoroughly enjoy my colleagues, and the students are the key.”

“The students keep you young with their passion, their energy and their attraction to the conservation field, because they want to leave the world a better place. For them, it’s not a job, it’s a commitment.”

Harveson called Sul Ross’ Natural Resource Management program “small, nimble and efficient, but one of the top two or three programs among the 15 in the state,” adding that the program has attracted extensive media attention “for who we are and what we do.”

“As a professor, program leader, department chair and director, I like being a part of building things that are bigger than me, will outlive me and establish a legacy to benefit all,” Harveson said. “It continues to be exciting to be a part of this, and our greatest investment is in our students, who through their success beyond Sul Ross, are our best ambassadors.”

Harveson received a B.S. (1991) in Wildlife Management from Texas Tech, Lubbock; M.S. (1995) in Range and Wildlife Management from Texas A&M University-Kingsville; and joint Ph.D. (1997) in Wildlife Science from Texas A&M, College Station, and Texas A&M-Kingsville.

He and his wife, Dr. Patricia Moody Harveson, Sul Ross associate professor of Natural Resource Management, have two children, Katie, a freshman at Texas Tech; and Jake, a sophomore at Alpine High School.

For more information, contact Harveson, (432) 837-8225; or harveson@sulross.edu.

