SUL ROSS ART CLUB MEMBERS’ WORKS ON DISPLAY AT WEST TEXAS NATIONAL BANK

Works by Sul Ross State University Art Club members are on display through April 28 at West Texas National Bank, Alpine, as part of the Big Bend Arts Council’s monthly rotating exhibitions. The show will move to Big Bend Regional Medical Center next month.

Participating artists are Andylynn Heckart, Runaway Bay; and Leinora Alimboyoguen, Aaron Bennack, Kali Hambach, Donna Glenn and Ruoxi Wu, all of Alpine. Works include two-dimensional oils, pastels, acrylics, watercolors, pen and inks and Chinese cut-paper (jiǎnzhǐ 剪纸).

For more information, contact Carol Fairlie, fairlie@sulross.edu.

-0o0--