PHOTOS BY SUL ROSS’ CHRISTIAN CAMERON ON EXHIBIT AT CEDAR COFFEE SUPPLY

Photographs taken in China by Sul Ross State University senior Christian Cameron, Nolanville, will be on exhibition at Cedar Coffee Supply, 103 W. Ave. E., Alpine, through April 30.

Cameron traveled to Qinzhou, China, last summer to teach English, bridge the international exchange program and document his experiences via photography.

“I had a blast,” he said. “I never knew that students learned Spanish there. In fact, I had to place an order in Spanish because the cashier didn’t know English, and I didn’t know any Mandarin!”

Cameron’s photography illustrates his China experiences. “I hope my photos will resonate life and humanity so that the audience will feel as if the world as smaller,” he said.

Photographs may be purchased for a minimum $20 donation, to be used for future trips by the Baptist Student Ministry.

Cedar Coffee Supply is open Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, contact Cameron, ctc14bv@sulross.edu.

--0o0—