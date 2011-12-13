CODY RICHARDSON, SAMANTHA BANEGAS NAMED 2017 SUL ROSS MAN, WOMAN OF YEAR

Cody Richardson, Adrian, and Samantha Banegas, Alpine, were named the 2017 Sul Ross State University Man and Woman of the Year at the annual Honors Convocation, held Monday (April 17) in Marshall Auditorium.

Sul Ross President Dr. Bill Kibler presented the awards. The Man and Woman of the Year award is the top honor a Sul Ross senior can receive.

Richardson, who will graduate in May, is a Business Administration major, Honors Program graduate and president of the Sul Ross Ranch Horse Club. He has compiled a 3.795 grade point average through Fall Semester 2016.

Banegas, a junior Education major, is a member of Sigma Tau Delta (International English Honor Society), has been named to the Dean’s List, is a marathoner, and in addition to being a full-time student, is a full-time Sul Ross employee, wife and mother.

“People often say that Sul Ross…graduates coaches, cops and cowboys,” Richardson’s nomination stated. “(Richardson) emulates the best of that tradition. He lives the Code of the West, but in a 21st century manner. He knew that at as he wishes to continue living the ranching style of life he would need more than a love for wide-open spaces and horses. He would need to know about economics, market cycles, and the latest that science has to share on how to increase yield and health in one’s stock.”

“He knew that he would need a college education in order to successfully live the lifestyle that he has chosen,” the nomination continued. “At Sul Ross, he has excelled academically and socially.”

Banegas drew praise for her dedication, diligence and scholarship, as well as being an excellent role model.

“Her goal is to be a teacher of special needs children, a profession suited to her warm nature and diligent work ethic,” one nomination stated.

“She is a bright light and wants to make a difference in the world,” another nomination stated, calling her an exemplary full-time student.

The following departmental awards were also presented at the convocation.

Animal Science

Outstanding Agricultural Education Student – Emily Skaggs, Cherokee

Outstanding Animal Production Student – Carli Pisano, Weatherford

Outstanding Pre-Veterinary Student – Alexa Gallardo, El Paso

Outstanding Science Student – Celina Zuniga, El Paso

Outstanding Animal Science Graduate Student – Cheryl Hansen, Marathon

Behavioral and Social Sciences

Clifford B. Casey Book Award – Marissa Garcia, Marfa

Outstanding History Major, Phi Alpha Theta History Award – Christy Sanchez, Alpine

Outstanding Psychology Students of the Year – Cassandra Sandoval, Odessa; Nadia De Luna, La Vernia

Biology, Geology and Physical Science

Outstanding Undergraduate Biology Student Award – Maggie Rumbelow, Alpine; Yelixa Avila, El Paso

Outstanding Graduate Biology Student Award – Ciara Brodie, Midland

Julius Dasch Outstanding Undergraduate Geology Student – Stephanie Elmore, Fort Stockton

Lance Forsythe Memorial Outstanding Graduate Student Award – William Bailey, Marshall

Outstanding Non-Traditional Geology Student – Brian Lones, Midland

Outstanding Student in Introductory Chemistry – Olivia Enriquez, Lamesa

James G. Houston Organic Chemistry Award – Jesus R. Guerrero, El Paso

Business Administration

Outstanding Undergraduate Business Administration Student – Cody Richardson, Adrian

Outstanding Master of Business Administration Student – Jessica Smith, Alpine

Outstanding Master of Business Administration Online Student – Karen Herzog, San Antonio; Phillip Waldmann, Lubbock

Computer Science and Mathematics

Outstanding Senior in Computer Science – Shawn Templin, El Paso

Outstanding Freshman in Mathematics – Courtney Dillard, Hawley

Outstanding Senior in Mathematics – Erika Amador, Presidio

Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Gilley Mathematics Excellence Award – Dominic Carillo, Midland

Criminal Justice

Outstanding Undergraduate Criminal Justice Student – Jasmin Quinonez, Tornillo

Outstanding Homeland Security Undergraduate Student – Bobby Vargas, Alpine

Outstanding Criminal Justice Graduate Student – Abigail Alonzo, El Paso

Outstanding Homeland Security Graduate Student – Benjamine Huffman, Fort Davis

Education

Education Excellence Awards – Nancy Piette, Midland, Counseling; Tanya Nolen, Fort Stockton, Educational Diagnostician; Derek Bowman, Navasota, Educational Leadership; Marc Wetzel, Fort Davis, General Masters Education; Holly Blankenship, Alpine, Outstanding Clinical Teacher; Emily White, Wink, Outstanding Student Teacher

Albert B. Tucker Reading Specialist Award – Brandy Dugger, Gardendale

Fine Arts and Communication

Charlotte Senneff Art Supply Award for Outstanding Art Major – Felina Ramos, Alpine

Outstanding New Art Major – Antonio Carrasco, Alpine

Outstanding New Digital Art Student – Kacey Barton, Midland

Outstanding Freshman Theatre Student – Gabrielle Rule, Brady

Outstanding Freshman Instrumental Music Student – Valentine Shindel, Sanderson

Outstanding Freshman Vocal Music Student – William Minjares, Alpine

Outstanding Music Student – Christian Diaz-Sosa, El Paso; Anna Kathryn Holmes, Cotulla

Outstanding Communication Student – Fabiola Muniz, San Antonio

Honors Program

Honors Program Graduates – Vashti Armendariz, Marfa; Natalie Davis, New Braunfels; Jaycie Lubbers, El Paso; Jessica Lubbers, El Paso; Breeann Sturges, Woodlake, CA; Cody Richardson, Adrian; Alec Ritzell, Katy

Industrial Technology

Outstanding Student in Administrative Systems and Technology – Rosemary Davis, Big Lake

Kinesiology

W.H. Perryman Outstanding Kinesiology Major – Kelly Swenson, Round Rock

Languages and Literature

Outstanding English Major – Shirin Remzi, Alpine

Outstanding English Graduate – Darlene Quintero, Del Rio

Natural Resource Management

Outstanding Underclassman Student in Natural Resource Management – Charles Musick, Blanket

Outstanding Upperclassman Student in Natural Resource Management – Mark Black, Austin

Outstanding Conservation Biology Graduate Student – Philip Boyd, Marfa

Outstanding Graduate Student in Range and Wildlife Management-Range – Chris Jackson, Alpine

Outstanding Graduate Student in Range and Wildlife Management-Wildlife – Denis Perez Ordonez, Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico

Outstanding Field Volunteer – Alec Ritzell, Katy

