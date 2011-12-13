SUL ROSS BRI, TEXAS PARKS AND WILDLIFE PUBLISH GAMBEL’S QUAIL GUIDE

“Gambel’s Quail in Texas,” a biology and management guide for landowners and hunters, was recently published by researchers at the Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) at Sul Ross State University and Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD).

Gambel’s quail are a common species in the southwestern U.S. and northwestern Mexican states, but in Texas, are found only in the Trans-Pecos. They are listed as a gamebird by TPWD. The guide addresses distribution in Far West Texas, population ecology, productivity and survival rates, physical characteristics, reproduction and nesting ecology, habitat utilization, diet and management considerations.

BRI contributors include Ryan Luna, research scientist and assistant professor of Wildlife Management; Louis Harveson, Dan Allen Hughes, Jr. Endowed Director and professor of Wildlife Management; Richard A. Temple, currently with Natural Resources Conservation Service; Alfonso Ortega-Sanchez, currently with East Wildlife Foundation; and Michael T. Gray, currently with the Tennessee Valley Authority, Chattanooga.

Michael Sullins, Marfa, and Robet Perez, Austin, are TPWD contributors to the guide.

For more information, go to: http:// http://bri.sulross.edu/pubs_reports.html; or http://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/wild/game_management/quail

