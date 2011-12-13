RITZI DELIVERS ANNUAL ARTS AND SCIENCES LECTURE



Dr. Chris Ritzi, professor of Biology and chair of the Department of Biology, Geology and Physical Sciences, presented the 11th annual College of Arts and Sciences Spring Lecture Thursday (April 20) at Sul Ross State University. Ritzi, a Sul Ross faculty member since 2004, addressed “From Ectos to Exotics: A Tale of Arthropod Studies in the Big Bend and Beyond.” The spring lecture, begun in 2007, is an annual convocation of faculty, staff and students of the College of Arts and Sciences to recognize faculty research and performance achievements. Each year, a faculty member is invited to give a presentation. (Photo by Steve Lang)