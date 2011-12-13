SUL ROSS STUDENT-DIRECTED ONE-ACT PLAY FESTIVAL APRIL 28-29

Four plays, including an original work written by a Sul Ross State University student, will be presented at the bi-annual one-act play festival, Friday and Saturday, April 28-29. Curtain time is 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Building. Admission is free and open to the public.

Three plays, “Mozart and the Grey Steward” by Thornton Wilder; “The Worker” by Walter Wykes; and “Hubie’s Best Friend” by Jules Tasca, will be directed by Sul Ross undergraduate theatre majors.

“Vertical Lines,” directed by professor of Theatre Dona Roman, is a staged reading of a new play written by graduating theatre major, Chinasa Broxton Okorocha, Pfluegerville. The play contains serious subject matter and language. Parental discretion is advised. Run time for this production is approximately 45 minutes.

There will be a brief intermission prior to the staged reading of “Vertical Lines.”

“Mozart and the Grey Steward” was written as part of a collection. In this short 10-minute play, the audience sees a dying Mozart commissioned by a masked stranger to write a requiem for the masses.

“Hubie’s Best Friend” is a 25-minute comedy and one of over 100 one-act plays written by Tasca. The play is a comedic look at love and the strain it can put on a friendship.

“The Worker” creates a paranoid environment where a man works for his life while his wife wants to start a family. A single mistake could be the difference in either of their lives. This dark comedy also runs approximately 10 minutes.

For more information, call (432) 837-8218 or visit www.sulross.edu/theatre

