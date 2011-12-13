MARY SUE BELLES RETIRES FROM SUL ROSS

Mary Sue “Suzi” Belles intends to play the ukulele and walk the dog, but not simultaneously.

Belles, a secretary in the Homeland Security and Criminal Justice Department, retired March 31 after 15 years at Sul Ross State University.

“A dream I always had was to help out in an animal shelter,” Belles said. “I love helping to socialize animals; walking dogs, petting cats and playing with puppies, and now I can do that.”

“And, I’m joining a ukulele group,” she said. “I have never been able to figure out a guitar, but the uke seems manageable…but I did have to pare down my fingernails.”

Belles, who began work on campus in August 2002 as a secretary in Fine Arts and Communications, has a long-standing family association with Sul Ross. Her father and mother, Charles and Irene Hunter; brother, Mike Hunter; and daughter, Sandra Belles, are all Sul Ross graduates. In addition, her father, who operated a photography studio in Alpine from 1949 until his death in 1963, was the official photographer for The Brand yearbook for many years. The 1964 Brand was dedicated posthumously to him.

“My greatest joy at Sul Ross has always been the students,” she said. “I have met so many energetic and dedicated students who have come here to get an education. Their desire for learning has enabled many of them to make some difficult sacrifices to earn degrees and improve their lives.”

“My focus will always be with the students. Anything we could do to assist them was the most important part,” she said. “The support you can provide makes you feel like you’re making a difference in their lives.”

Belles also said, “The family atmosphere that comes from the relationships with faculty, staff and students makes Sul Ross what it is. I was very proud to be a part of that.”

Born in Alpine, Belles moved to Marfa with her family after her father’s death, and graduated from Marfa High School. She also lived in Sanderson, Laredo and Pecos before returning to Alpine. She has four children, Stephen Young, Stephanie Miller and Kendall Belles, all who live in the Austin area; and Sandra Belles, Indianapolis, IN. She has seven grandchildren, ranging in age from seven to 23; and three brothers, Ken Hunter, Pecos; Ron Hunter, Thailand; and Mike Hunter, Alpine.

In addition to playing ukulele and caring for animals, Belles is also active in her church activities and plans to travel often to visit family.

