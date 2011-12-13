SUL ROSS FACULTY-STAFF AWARDS CEREMONY MAY 4

Sul Ross State University faculty and staff who have attained 20 to 35 years of service and five to 25 years of accident-free work will be recognized at a reception Thursday, May 4, 11 a.m. in the Pete P. Gallego Center.

In addition, four recent recipients of the Bar-SR-Bar Award for Employee Excellence will be honored, along with four retiring employees. Rio Grande College (RGC) employees will be feted by the Associate Provost’s office at a later date.

Longevity awards are as follows:

35 Years: Linda McAnally, Business Administration

30 Years: Jesus Spencer, Controller’s Office

25 Years: Rosa Ramirez, Library; Nieves Kolesar, Controller’s Office; Leo Dominguez, associate vice president of University Services/Dean of Student Life; James Downing, Dean, Arts and Sciences; Scott Ericsson, Animal Science; Randall Stitts, Business Administration, RGC; James Zech, Biology, Geology and Physical Sciences

20 Years: Tanya Romero, Finance and Operations; Jorge Hernandez, Social Science, RGC; Elizabeth Measures, Biology, Geology and Physical Sciences

Safety award recipients are as follows:

Five Years: Concepcion Esparza, Cashiers Office, RGC; Dwayne Reyes, Physical Plant; Kent Dunegan, University Department of Public Safety; Lizet Holguin, Education; Melissa Amparan, Financial Assistance

10 Years: Francisco Leyva, Physical Plant; Susan Chisholm, Center for Big Bend Studies; Claudia Portillo, Business Services, RGC; Juan Tamez, Admissions, RGC; Velma Guerrero, Business Services, RGC

15 Years: Paul Spitzer, Physical Plant; Mary Sue Belles, Homeland Security and Criminal Justice; Michael Howard, Archives of the Big Bend; T. Paulette Harris, Institutional Administration, RGC

25 Years: Ramirez

30 Years: Spencer

Sul Ross retirees are: Melinda Cullins, Enrollment Management (retired Sept. 30, 2016); Helen Crane, Lobo Den (Jan. 31, 2017); Belles (March 31); and Gregory Schwab, Fine Arts and Communications (July 31).

Recipients of the Bar-SR-Bar award for Employee Excellence will be announced at the ceremony.

–0o0–