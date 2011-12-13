SUL ROSS RANKED AMONG MOST AFFORDABLE ONLINE CJ MASTER’S DEGREES

Sul Ross State University’s online Criminal Justice Master’s degree program is ranked high nationally in affordability, according to a survey by SR Education Group.

With annual tuition of $10,980, Sul Ross ranks 23rd nationally in affordability. Sul Ross offers two online Criminal Justice Master’s degree programs, a dual M.A. in Public Administration and M.S. in Criminal Justice, as well as the M.S. in Criminal Justice.

“We emphasize the fact that our online Master’s degree programs are designed primarily for working professionals,” said Dr. Robert Hunter, associate professor and chair of the Department of Homeland Security and Criminal Justice. “We make every effort to ensure access and affordability to meet the students’ needs.”

William Carey University, with an annual tuition of $5,250, ranked first in affordability. Angelo State University ($8,244) ranked ninth and is the only other Texas institution among the top 25.

SR Education, Kirkland, WA, an education publisher founded in 2004, promotes affordability, accessibility, and quality in education. Through OnlineU, the group publishes three sets of annual rankings: Top Online Colleges, Best Value Online Colleges, and Most Affordable Online Degrees. Each year, SR Education researches tuition, accreditation, acceptance rate, and other important metrics across hundreds of institutions to provide the most useful lists with the most up-to-date information.

The full list is available here: http://onlineu.org/most-affordable-colleges/criminal-justice-masters-deg...

