SUL ROSS STUDENT GAINS SA BOTANICAL GARDENS INTERNSHIP





Morgan Seiler (left), Goliad, Sul Ross State University Biology major, will pilot an internship at the San Antonio Botanical Gardens during the first summer session. Seiler will focus on plant morphology. (Top photo, from left) San Antonio Botanical Gardens Executive Director Bob Brackman, Program Specialist Emma Trester-Wilson and Horticulturalist Amanda Wielgosh met recently with Dr. Jenny Penland, Sul Ross Title V Activity Director /Director of Experiential Learning, and Dr. Jim Zech, professor of Biology, to establish the internship. Since February 2016, more than 30 internships, mostly paid positions, have been coordinated through the Experiential Learning program, funded through a Title V grant. (Photos courtesy Jenny Penland)