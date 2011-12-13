ANNUAL JURIED STUDENT ART EXHIBITION AT SUL ROSS THROUGH MAY 4

Sul Ross State University’s Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition is on display in the Francois Fine Art Gallery, FAB 108, April 25- May 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

First, second and third place awards, honorable mentions and the People’s Choice award will be presented at the awards reception Thursday, May 4, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Prize winners will be announced at 5:45 p.m.

Every year, the Sul Ross Art Program awards students juried into the Annual Art Show with a first, second, third prize and honorable mentions. The first three prizes are cash awards. The People’s Choice award is a merchandise award, with the winner decided by popular vote. Anyone may vote for the People’s Choice award, and ballots may be cast until 5 p.m. May 4, with only one vote per person.

For more information, contact Carol Fairlie at fairlie@sulross.edu or Gregory Tegarden at gtegarden@sulross.edu.

