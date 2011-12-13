FACULTY, STAFF RECOGNIZED FOR SAFETY, YEARS OF SERVICE

Faculty-staff award recipients

Sul Ross State University recognized faculty and staff for years of service, accident-free work, employee excellence and retirement during ceremonies Thursday (May 4) in the Pete P. Gallego Center. The annual event also included a luncheon. Recipients included (front row, from left): Jesus “Chuy” Spencer, Controller’s Office, 30 years’ service, 30-year safety award; Linda McAnally, 35 years’ service; Manuel Valles, Physical Plant, Bar-SR-Bar Award for Employee Excellence; Tanya Romero, Finance and Operations, 20 years’ service; Paul Spitzer, Physical Plant, 15-year safety award; Suzi Belles, Homeland Security and Criminal Justice, retirement; Dwayne Reyes, Physical Plant, 5-year safety award; Helen Crane, Lobo Den, retirement; Leo Dominguez, associate vice president of University Services/Dean of Student Life, 25 years’ service; Heather Harrell, Small Business Development Center, Bar-SR-Bar Award; Johnnie Holbrooks, University Department of Public Safety, retirement; Dr. Bill Kibler, Sul Ross President; Resa Tyree, Human Resources, Bar-SR-Bar Award; Dr. Jay Downing, Dean, College of Arts and Sciences, 25 years’ service; Nieves Kolesar, Controller’s Office, 25 years’ service; Dr. James Zech, Biology, Geology and Physical Sciences, 25 years’ service; Melissa Amparan, Financial Assistance, 5-year safety award; C.J. Richardson, Athletics, Academic Excellence in Coaching Award; Dr. Scott Ericsson, Animal Science, 25 years’ service; Rosa Ramirez, Wildenthal Library, 25 years’ service, 25-year safety award; Emery Scown, Behavioral and Social Sciences, Bar-SR-Bar Award; Ida Hoelscher, Talent Search, 20 years’ service. Not pictured are: Elizabeth Measures, Biology, Geology and Physical Sciences, 20 years’ service; Francisco Leyva, Physical Plant, 10-year safety award; Susan Chisholm, Center for Big Bend Studies, 10-year safety award; Kent Dunegan, University Department of Public Safety, 5-year safety award; Michael Howard, Archives of the Big Bend, 15-year safety award; Gregory Schwab, Fine Arts and Communication, retirement; and Melinda Cullins, Enrollment Management, retirement. (Photo by Steve Lang)