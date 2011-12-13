SUL ROSS DELTA MU DELTA CHAPTER INDUCTS NEW MEMBERS

Delta Mu Delta inductees

Eight new members were inducted into Sul Ross State University’s Zeta Upsilon Chapter of Delta Mu Delta, the national honor society of Business Administration. The chapter’s 25th induction ceremony was held Monday (May 1) in the Morgan University Center’s Espino Conference Center. New members (from left) include: Carissa Adair, Kerrville; Heidi Porter, Midland; Jessica Smith, Terrebonne, OR; Damien Rhodriquez, San Antonio; and Karen and Keith Herzog, Bulverde. Darin Richards and Phillip Waldmann, both of Lubbock, were inducted in absentia. Delta Mu Delta, founded in 1913, promotes higher scholarship in training for business while recognizing and rewarding scholastic attainment. Since the Zeta Upsilon Chapter was established at Sul Ross in 1993, nearly 200 lifetime members and more than 20 honorary members have been inducted. (Photo by Steve Lang)