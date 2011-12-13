BIG BEND SHOOTING FOUNDATION PRESENTS CHECK TO SRSU CENTURY CLUB

Chamber mixer, check presentation at Sul Ross Fieldhouse

Members of the Alpine Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors (top photo) joined Sul Ross State University football coach John Pearce (center, left) President Dr. Bill Kibler (center), and athletics director Bobby Mesker (center right) in a ribbon cutting to commemorate the recently-installed Jackson Field turf Thursday (May 4) during a Chamber mixer at the Lobo football fieldhouse. (Bottom photo) Pearce, Kibler and Mesker accept a $6,000 check to the Century Club from Dr. Dan Petrosky (center) of the Big Bend Shooting Foundation (BBSF). Also pictured are Rick Kelly, BBSF member, and Rhonda Cole, Alpine Chamber. The BBSF gift represented proceeds from a recent firearms raffle. (Photos by Steve Lang)