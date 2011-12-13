SUL ROSS GIS STUDENTS TO PARTNER IN PILOT PROJECT WITH CITY OF ALPINE

This fall, Sul Ross State University students will gain hands-on experience in a partnership with the City of Alpine.

Dr. Kevin Urbanczyk’s GIS (Geographic Information Systems) students will assist the City of Alpine with automation of water meters in a selected area as a pilot project. In addition, students will use technology, including drones, for three-dimensional mapping of the campus area. The project seeks to produce a high-quality resolution model for campus planning and displays.

Urbancyzk, professor of Geology and director of the Rio Grande Research Center, is developing new field experiences for his GIS course to enable his students to apply research through technology. During a test run for drone mapping conducted in Sul Ross’ outdoor classroom, students Jake Roberson, Austin, and Corbin Carsrud, Houston, sent a drone on an autonomous journey. The drone flew at an altitude of 100 feet, “mapping” designated areas around campus.

“Ordinary map resolution is about one meter. This creates a two-centimeter grid cell size, which is much sharper,” Urbanczyk said. He said the mapping process produces both a three-dimensional model and an orthophotograph, which is an aerial photograph or image geometrically corrected to make the scale uniform. The photo has the same lack of distortion as a map.

“This is a first of its kind for the campus,” he said.

Urbanczyk is one of six faculty members in the Biology, Geology and Physical Sciences Department to participate in various experiential learning activities through the Title V El Camino del Lobo al Exito Grant. Since February 2017, six BGPS faculty members have been participating with various experiential learning activities, such as academic internships, undergraduate research, service-learning and capstone courses.

“The grant focuses on developing and piloting experiential opportunities through faculty development training,” said Dr. Jenny Penland, Sul Ross Title V Activity Director/Director of Experiential Learning. “This year, we are dedicated to working with the Computer Science and Mathematics and Biology, Geology and Physical Sciences (BGPS) Departments.”

For more information, contact Penland, (432) 837-8221 or jennifer.penland@sulross.edu; or Urbanczyk, 837-8110 or kevinu@sulross.edu.

Pictured above (from left) are: Dr. Kevin Urbanczyk, professor of Geology; GIS student Jake Roberson, Austin; Dr. Jenny Penland; and GIS student Corbin Carsrud, Houston. (Below, left) Roberson and Carsrud launch a drone on a test run around the Sul Ross outdoor classroom. (Photos by Steve Lang)

--0o0--