REGISTRATION OPEN FOR SUMMER WRITING INSTITUTE AT SUL ROSS

Registration is open until June 1 for the 2017 Summer Writing Institute at Sul Ross State University. The institute for K-12 teachers will be held Aug. 2-3.

The Summer Writing Institute, coordinated by Dr. Jeanne Qvarnstrom, Director of Teacher Education, will include a presentation, “Writing for the Real World,” by writer and school principal Kim Banuelos, on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Sul Ross faculty members Professor Carol Fairlie, Dr. Theron Francis, Dr. Francine Richter; and Dr. Kathy Stein will make presentations on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Qvarnstrom started the Summer Writing Institute for area teachers four years ago in an effort to implement the Sul Ross mission, which includes serving as a resource for the enrichment of the cultural, intellectual, social, and economic lives of citizens of the region.

Participants will receive 15 hours of Continuing Professional Education. To register or for more information, contact Lizet Holguin, Sul Ross Education Department, Sul Ross State University, P.O. Box C-115, Alpine, TX 79832, or call (432) 837-8170.

Registration deadline is June 1.

--0o0--