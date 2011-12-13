PARSONS TO RECEIVE HONORARY DOCTORATE AT MAY 12 SUL ROSS COMMENCEMENT

Judith Parsons, Professor Emeritus of History, will receive an honorary doctorate and deliver the address at Sul Ross State University’s spring commencement exercises, Friday, May 12.

Alpine Campus graduation ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. in the Pete P. Gallego Center. Rio Grande College exercises will be held Saturday, May 13, 7:30 p.m. in the Del Rio Civic Center. A total of 240 students are candidates for degrees, 162 at Sul Ross-Alpine and 78 at RGC.

At Alpine, the Sul Ross Wind Ensemble, directed by Jeffrey Meyer, assistant professor of Music, will play the processional, “Pomp and Circumstance,” and the recessional, “Postlude in G Major.” Dr. Joseph Velasco, associate professor of Communication, will be the macebearer. Dr. Kevin Urbanczyk, professor of Geology, and Dr. James Zech, professor of Biology, will serve as marshals.

Sul Ross President Dr. Bill Kibler will introduce the speaker and confer degrees. Dr. Jimmy Case, Executive Vice President and Provost for Academic Affairs, will preside over the ceremony, deliver the welcome, introduce the platform party and announce honors and recognitions, including presentation of the first Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award to Dr. Louis Harveson, professor of Natural Resource Management and the Dan Allen Hughes, Jr. Endowed Director of the Borderlands Research Institute.

Danielle Lucero, Gardendale, will deliver the invocation. Dr. Donald Freed, professor of Music, will lead the singing of “God Bless America” and “Alma Mater.”

Parsons, who joined the Sul Ross faculty in 1965 as an instructor, retired in 2015 after 50 years' service. She was promoted to assistant professor, then associate professor of History. She also served 20 years as Special Assistant to the President (1984-2014), directed several Master’s theses; has numerous publications, paper presentations and book reviews to her credit; and has been active in campus, community, civic and church organizations and committees.

Parsons enrolled at West Texas State University (now West Texas A&M), Canyon, after graduating from high school and completed a B.A. degree (1963) in Social Science in just two and a half years. After receiving her M.A. (1965) in History and Political Science on a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship from the University of Texas at Austin, Parsons moved to Alpine and Sul Ross.

In addition to teaching, advising, sponsoring student organizations, publishing her own research, conducting workshops and coordinating conferences, she handled an extensive list of duties as Special Assistant to the President, for Jack Humphries, R. Vic Morgan, Ricardo Maestas and interim President Quint Thurman.

In this capacity, she proofread nearly every document printed at Sul Ross, was in charge of organizing annual faculty-staff events and receptions, ranging from Newcomers’ picnics to service awards to commencement exercises to Board of Regents meetings on campus. She organized the Mary Thomas Marshall Lecture and Diamond Jubilee Lecture, selecting speakers with Presidential approval, and arranged other programs sponsored by the President’s Office. She served on three Presidential investiture committees, including chair of the Morgan investiture.

Her lengthy tenure spanned the administrations of seven Sul Ross presidents. As an associate professor, she inspired countless students with her historical tales and her knowledge of United States and Texas/Western history. Her standards of excellence in the classroom encouraged all students to greater heights of academic success.

In addition to teaching, Parsons was active in numerous community organizations, including the Brewster County Historical Commission, member of the Presbyterian Church, volunteer for the Alpine Food Pantry, member of the Alpine Pilot Club, and served as a regional advisor and judge for History Fairs.

Since retiring, she has done some traveling. She also taught part-time in the Spring Semester of 2016. She volunteers at the Museum of the Big Bend where she enjoys meeting visitors and telling them about the Big Bend region. She is working on a research project on H.W. Morelock, Sul Ross’ third and longest serving President.

