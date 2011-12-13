SUL ROSS HONORS RETIRING EMPLOYEES

Three retired - or retiring -- Sul Ross State University employees with a total of 81 years' service were among faculty and staff recognized at the May 4 awards ceremony. Honored were: Gregory Schwab, Professor of Theatre; Johnnie Holbrooks, Director of University Department of Public Safety; and Melinda Cullins, Student Systems Analyst for Enrollment Services.

Gregory Schwab

Gregory Schwab believes that Sul Ross State University is “where a small-town North Dakota boy was meant to be.” Schwab, Professor of Theatre, will retire July 31, 2017 after 29 years’ service as both a faculty member and administrator.

“This has been a wonderful experience,” he said. “Sul Ross has great faculty, friendly staff, and the students have been at the heart of it. There is no other place that I have worked that I can say that.”

Schwab, who was originally hired as a visiting lecturer in Theatre for a one-year term in 1988, progressed to full professor. He also served seven years as associate vice president and interim vice president of Enrollment Management and as a grant writer. As a grant writer since 2004, he authored/ administered $41.5 million in Sul Ross grants, with three pending totaling $15 million more.

He served in the administrative capacity with Enrollment Management from 2004-2011 before returning to the classroom. “I wanted to leave the drama and go back to theatre,” he laughed.

Schwab received the university’s Outstanding Teaching Award and was named Student Organization Advisor of the Year in 1993. In 1998, he received the College/University Educator of the Year Award from the Texas Educational Theatre Association (TETA), and in 2001, received the TETA Founders Award. He served as TETA president for two years, as Sul Ross Theatre Department chair from 1998-2004 and 2014-15, was the editor of Texas Theatre Notes (1994-98) and a member of the Southwest Theatre Association board of directors, Texas Chair.

While at Sul Ross, he directed 57 theatrical productions, wrote several children’s plays, most recently, “Tom Sawyer and the Jackson’s Island Pirates,” performed in 2013; and directed, designed or performed in more than 130 productions.

During his tenure, he has seen the theatre program grow from one major to about 25, and he praised the commitment of students and his fellow faculty.

“It has been enjoyable helping to rebuild the theatre program and it is wonderful to know that the present faculty will carry on the legacy,” he said. “The quality of my work is seen through the students; if they do well, I know that I have done my job. Over the years, I have seen many of them going out (from Sul Ross) and doing great things, and it has been a pleasure to maintain close relationships with so many of them.”

Schwab, who will teach a Summer I class, will return as a part-time faculty member during Fall semester on modified retirement. He will teach, on a rotating basis, Introduction to Theatre (web-based), and History of Theatre I and II, Script Analysis and a Gaming and Screenwriting class via Skype from his new home in York, ME.

“With Skype, I can still keep the face-to-face contact with students that I really like,” he said.

A native of Mandan, ND, where his mother, Marlene, still lives, Schwab received a B.A. in Theatre and English (1979) from Carroll College, Helena, MT; and a Master of Fine Arts in Theatre (1981) from Trinity University, San Antonio. He acted professionally in Dallas and Corsicana before coming to Sul Ross.

He and his wife, Juliette, an Alpine native, moved to Maine in 2016. The couple enjoys theatre, music, art and traveling, with the next excursion a Viking cruise down the Rhine River in July.

Johnnie Holbrooks

Johnnie Holbrooks is not only retiring, but is leaving the place he has called home for the past 33 years.

Holbrooks, Director of the University Department of Public Safety, will retire Aug. 31, 2017 after 30 years on the job. In addition, he will be moving with his wife, Dr. Lorie Rubenser, Sul Ross State University Professor of Criminal Justice, to Edgewood, WA, to be closer to her parents.

A native of Crosbyton, Holbrooks enrolled at Sul Ross as a freshman in 1984, and never left. He received a B.S. in Criminal Justice (1988) and a Master’s in Public Administration (1994). As an undergraduate, he worked as a resident assistant and as a member of the Alpine Police Reserve, and graduated from the Sul Ross Law Enforcement Academy in 1986.

He began work at UDPS in September 1987 as a police officer, and later promoted to lieutenant, interim director, and director, a position he has held since 1996. In 1994, Holbrooks received the Bar-SR-Bar Award for employee excellence.

“Sul Ross and Alpine just feel like home,” he said. “I really like the people, the environment and the community. If I am not at my house, I am here. I have been here so long, that during (new student) orientation I have run into the children of people I went to school with.”

“I enjoy visiting all the campus buildings; I have done a lot of safety inspections over the years,” he said. “This is such a friendly campus, and I have had good interaction with the students, faculty, staff and administration.”

Over the years, Sul Ross UDPS has worked closely with local law enforcement, and both Alpine Chief of Police Russell Scown and Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson are former university colleagues. “Ronny (Dodson) hired me,” Holbrooks said.

While law enforcement and campus safety objectives have remained constant, equipment, reporting systems and administration have changed considerably, Holbrooks said.

“We had one computer when I started work,” he said. “Now, everyone has a computer, emails have multiplied, and we rely on a lot more video. There have been lots of changes in reporting requirements and definitely more administrative work.”

In his spare time, Holbrooks enjoys fishing and watching football. His mother, Bobbie Holbrooks, and sister, Karamae Simons, are Amarillo residents.

Retirement from Sul Ross does not mean full retirement. “I hope to continue working in campus security or private security in Washington,” he said.

Melinda Cullins

During her years at Sul Ross State University, Melinda Cullins often told students, “If you have problems and don’t know where to go, come and see me.”

One particular student took her advice to the limit, showing up several weeks later. He waited until she returned to her desk from a meeting, and then asked, “How do I get ink out of a white shirt?” Cullins made several suggestions, but the young man returned the next day with the shirt still bearing a now-faded stain.

“I took the shirt home, washed it the way I had suggested, got the stain out, dried it, ironed it, took it back to work and hung it on my door,” she said. “He showed up a couple of days later, saw the ink-free shirt, thanked me and gave me a big hug.”

Although she may have gone an extra mile or two in this instance, Cullins firmly believes the willingness to serve students remains a Sul Ross trait.

“The fact that Sul Ross was a friendly campus kept me here,” said Cullins, who retired Sept. 30, 2016 after 22 years in various capacities, most recently as a Student Systems Analyst for Enrollment Management. “Students often commented to me that everyone here was so nice. To me, Alpine and Sul Ross are friendly places to both hometown people and strangers.”

She and her husband, Bob, who retired earlier as Sul Ross Registrar, have moved from Alpine to east Texas, settling on 15 acres south of De Kalb. She now works part-time for Enrollment Management on a contractual basis from her home. The Cullins have two sons, Carlton and Luke, and six “grandchildren” – all pets.

A native of Paris, AR, Cullins attended the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. At Sul Ross, she started as a secretary in Advising, moved to Financial Aid and later to Enrollment Management. “I was one of the few still here since BANNER began, and I have used it every day since it was implemented,” she said, adding, “you can work with it, but you’re going to do it its (BANNER) way.”

Now living roughly 30 miles from the Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas borders, she and her husband are able to enjoy a favorite pastime: exploring country roads less traveled. “You can pick a direction and go on hundreds of dirt roads,” she said. “We really enjoy exploring.”

The Cullins are also preparing for another favorite activity; feeding deer living in the nearby woods. While living in Alpine, the Cullins fed up to 40 deer on a regular basis, often requiring 50 pounds of corn per day.

“They aren’t hungry around here yet,” Melinda said, “but we’ll be ready when they are.”

