SUL ROSS EMPLOYEES RECEIVE BAR-SR-BAR AWARDS

Heather Harrell, training coordinator, Small Business Development Center; Emery Scown, secretary, Behavioral and Social Sciences (BASS); Resa Tyree, employment specialist, Human Resources; and Manuel Valles, central receiving supervisor, Physical Plant, are the 2017 recipients of Sul Ross State University’s Bar-SR-Bar Award for Employee Excellence.

The citations, which include cash awards and recognize exemplary service, were presented during the annual faculty-staff awards program, held Thursday, May 4 in the Pete P. Gallego Center. Dr. Bill Kibler, Sul Ross President, made the presentations.

About the recipients:

Heather Harrell

Harrell started working at Sul Ross in 2007 in the Controller’s Office, and since 2016 with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC). She was nominated by SBDC director Patricia Long.

“Heather has brought a wealth of energy and enthusiasm to the Center’s training program, resulting in high recognition from out Network Office leadership at UTSA,” Long’s nomination stated. “The Center staff appreciate her organizational skills and great attitude she brings to the office every day.”

“Heather has just completed one year as the training coordinator and even though new to the position, she is surpassing the FY17 goals by 10-30 percent,” the nomination continued. “She constantly looks for opportunities to generate enthusiasm for the SBDC Training Program and Advising Services. She works effectively with others on our staff and is a valued team member.”

Harrell said, “I have worked on and off at Sul Ross for over seven years. I enjoy everything about Sul Ross. My job working with small businesses in this aspect makes every single day so rewarding and I have to say this is something I truly enjoy.”

A native of Iraan, Harrell and her husband, John, have a daughter, Abby. Her son, Sonny Galindo, is a junior at Sul Ross. She enjoys chalk painting furniture, photography, sewing and crafts.



Emery Scown

As a third generation graduate, Scown’s Sul Ross roots run deep. Her grandparents, parents and sister are fellow alumni.

“I have spent the last seven years at Sul Ross and it has been the best experience of my life,” she said. In addition to her secretarial duties, Scown is an adjunct faculty member in History, and has received a Bachelor’s and two Master’s degrees from the university. She began working as the BASS secretary in 2015 and became an adjunct faculty member in 2016.

“Emery has been responsible for the physical reorganization and coordination of all BASS offices. She has been instrumental in the coordination of the department’s hiring of six new faculty, which represents 80 percent of our current department,” said Dr. Mark Saka, professor of History and department chair, who nominated her for the award.

“As the public face of BASS, she has gone above and beyond her position’s description to ensure that the faculty, the staff and the students all understand departmental expectations and responsibilities; all with a smile and positive Lobo attitude,” the nomination continued. “She even incorporated (Sul Ross’) 100th anniversary activities into her history class this spring to educate and inspire the students.”

An Alpine native and Alpine High School graduate, she is the daughter of Panchi and Russell Scown and has a sister, Allyson, all Alpine residents. She enjoys reading, baking visiting museums and historical sites, hiking and the outdoors.

“I loved working for the BASS Department so much that when I graduated, I knew I wanted to continue working here full time,” Scown said. “I absolutely love my department and I could not ask for a better group of people to work with on a daily basis.”

“As a third generation Sul Ross alum, I am so proud to call Sul Ross State University my home,” she said.

“I want to thank my BASS family for nominating me for this award. They truly are the greatest!”



Resa Tyree

Tyree, who began working for Human Resources in September 2012, was praised for her efficiency and pleasant nature. She was nominated by Cindy Slocumb, Wildenthal Library Support specialist.

“Resa is patient, kind and always has a smile on her face and a smile in her voice on the phone,” Slocumb’s nomination stated. “She is very helpful to staff and students alike and her customer skills far exceed expectations and represent the university well.”

“There have been many changes to the People Admin System as well as hiring…and Resa has been very helpful and kind in relating this information to everyone.”

Tyree expressed her pleasure in her colleagues and student workers, adding, “Our department is a wonderful place to work, everyone helps one another and we all work together. It has been a pleasure working with all the faculty, staff and students.”

“I love Sul Ross and the Sul Ross family. My profession allows me to work with a variety of people from all over the world,” she said. “I have been very blessed and want everyone to know they have made my work very rewarding. Thank you for this very special award; I am very humbled.”

A native of Fort Stockton, she and her husband Mark are Fort Davis residents. They have three children, Jason, Fort Davis; Amber Lujan, Fort Stockton; and Kara Langston, Marble Falls; and grandchildren Jocelyn, Isabelle and Aidan, all of Fort Stockton.

Tyree attended Midland College and is presently enrolled at Sul Ross. She enjoys gardening, Bible study, teaching and learning Hebrew and her small business selling skin care products.



Manuel Valles

Valles spent three years as a work-study student in Central Receiving before graduating with a B.S. in Criminal Justice. He started in his present position in September 2015. He was nominated by Jesse Lara, Physical Plant assistant director.

“Manny has proven himself as a very reliable employee and has the qualities of a great leader,” Lara’s nomination stated. “He is always on the lookout on improving operations at the warehouse. He has a great ability to communicate with everyone at Sul Ross and finds common ground in handling day-to-day items.”

“In addition to Manny’s regular duties, (he) assists me in special projects on campus,” the nomination continued. “I can depend on him for any project that arises.”

A native of Tornillo, Valles is responsible for overseeing receipt and delivery of purchased items for the university, maintains inventory and sales of the general store and reconciles purchase orders in the Banner system.

“Our goal is to have great customer service,” he said, adding, “Sul Ross is welcoming and very friendly. It makes you feel at home.”

Valles is presently working toward a Master of Business Administration. He enjoys spending time with family and friends and taking evening walks. His mother, Elizabeth Rocha, lives in Tornillo, and a brother, Jovani Valles, is an Alpine resident.

