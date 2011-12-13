SUL ROSS KAPPA DELTA PI CHAPTER INITIATES 27 NEW MEMBERS

Twenty-seven new members were initiated into the Zeta Delta Chapter of the Kappa Delta Pi International Education Honorary Society at Sul Ross State University. Ceremonies were held Thursday (May 11) in the Morgan University Center.

New initiates and their hometowns are:

ALPINE: Samantha Banegas, Susana Hernandez, Karina Rodriguez, Anastasia Welch

CARRIZO SPRINGS: Ida Denee Martinez

CRANE: April Blackwell, Juanita Blackwell

DEL RIO: Wendy Torres

DILLEY: Kelli DuBose

EAGLE PASS: Sofia Arroyo

EL PASO: Jennifer Blacksher, Annabel Gallegos, Dominique Lopez, Elizabeth Rendon, Diana Ronquillo

FORT HANCOCK: Ysela Ortega

FORT STOCKTON: Brittani Edwards, Ashley Pillado

FORT WORTH: Bisimwa Mitima

HELOTES: Gina Jurado

HORIZON CITY: Rosa Correa

MIDLAND: Summer Van

PALESTINE: Bonnie DuBose

PRESIDIO: Erika Aguilar, Samuel Aguilar

SAN ANGELO: Donna Seals

SAN MARCOS: Logan Kinder

Graduation cords were presented to: Mara Bland, Midland; Mackenzie Ford, Midland; Emily Luna, Georgetown; Joni Stroope, Midland; Aguilar;; Mitima; Hernandez; Blacksher; Kelli and Bonnie DuBose; Jurado; Ortega; Rendon; Rodriguez; Clarissa Stolte, Sanderson; and Van.

Dr. Jeanne Qvarnstrom, counselor for the organization, and Emery Sccown, Alpine, chapter president, and Ricky Shubert, Snyder presided. Dr. Hamin Shabazz, Dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies, made brief remarks and awarded certificates and graduate cords. Shubert was installed as president for the 2017-18 academic year, succeeding Scown.

The Society inducts individuals who have exhibited the ideals of scholarship, integrity in service, and commitment to excellence in teaching and its allied professions. Selection as a member of Kappa Delta Pi is based on high academic achievement, a commitment to education as a career, and a professional attitude that assures steady growth in the profession.

Founded in 1911 at the University of Illinois, Kappa Delta Pi is the largest honor society in education, representing 582 undergraduate and professional chapters and more than 45,000 active members. Its most distinguished members over the last century have included Margaret Mead, Albert Einstein, George Washington Carver, and current leaders in education Howard Gardner, Maxine Greene, and Carol Gilligan.

For more information, contact Qvarnstrom, (432) 837-8395 or jqvarnstrom@sulross.edu.





Kappa Delta Pi initiates

(From left) Samuel Aguilar, Bisimwa Mitima, Summer Van, Sofia Arroyo, Annabel Gallegos, Ashley Pillado, Susana Hernandez, Karina Rodriguez, Donna Seals, Jennifer Blacksher, Bonnie Dubose, Erika Aguilar, Samantha Benegas, Kelli Dubose, Dominque Lopez, Anastasia Welch. (Photo by Steve Lang)