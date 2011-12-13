SUL ROSS RING AND BRANDING CEREMONY HELD



Twenty-three Sul Ross State University students received their class rings Thursday (May 11) during the 2017 Class Ring and Branding Ceremony. Following ring presentations by Dr. Bill Kibler, Sul Ross President, students participated in a branding ceremony. Pictured (standing, from left, with hometown and class year) are: Stefan Ross, Sierra Blanca, 2018; Jesse Luker, Comanche, 2017; Mitchell Riggs, Del Rio, 2017; Kellem Bolton, Midlothian, 2018; Catherine Ward, Alpine, 2018; Christopher Villafranco, San Antonio, 2017; Jessica Lubbers, El Paso, 2017; Connor Goodgion, Fort Worth, 2017; Athena Gundy, Pflugerville, 2018; Colby Cranford, Stephenville, 2017; Jourdan Aguilar, Alpine, 2017; Coriza Pina, Presidio, 2017; Colin Campbell, San Antonio, 2017; Iliana Medrano, San Marcos, 2018; Aubrey Simon, Georgetown, 2018; Bailey Walker, Marfa, 2018; Destinee Love, Harper, 2018; Anna Staff, Alvin, 2017; Lexie Romine, Wink, 2017; (kneeling) Magaly De Leon, Houston, 2017; Brianna Ibarra, Canutillo, 2017; Alejandra Iglesias, Fabens, 2017; Laura Vasquez, Fort Hancock, 2017. (Photo by Steve Lang)