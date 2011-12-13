‘THE FANTASTICKS’ BEGINS SECOND WEEK RUN IN ALPINE

“The Fantasticks,” music by Harvey Schmidt and lyrics by Tom Jones, begins its second weekend of performances Friday through Sunday, July 14-16, at 8:15 pm at the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre in Alpine. Dona Roman, Sul Ross State University director and professor of theatre, is directing the musical.

Members of the cast include Sedia Woods (Luisa); Westin Huffman (Matt); Josh Martinez (Bellomy); Jason Roman (Huck); Marcelino Velazquez (El Gallo); Callie Jones (The Mute); Mikal Crowder (Henery); and Matt Hymer (Mortimer).

Working behind the scenes are Eddie Molinar, stage manager; Stuart Standly, assistant stage manager; Missy Embrey, technical director; Timothy Pat Wright and Jonathan Fields, spotlights; Brian Welch, lights; Alyssa Longoria, sound; Theseus Francis and Andrea Nichole Bode, props; and Gabrielle Rule, backstage designer. Fabiola Muniz and Amber Strach oversee the box office.

The 1960 musical production of “The Fantasticks,” at 17,162 performances over 42 years, is the world’s longest-running musical. It has played throughout the U.S. and in more than 67 countries worldwide.

Next week is the final run of “The Fantasticks.” Performance dates are July 21, 22 and 23, at 8:15 pm.

Lawn chairs are welcomed to the shows. It’s also a good idea to bring a sweater or light blanket, as evenings can get chilly on the hillside, even in the summer.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults, and $10 for children and seniors. For more information, call 432-837-8218 or visit http://www.sulross.edu/section/2145/about-theatre-big-bend.

