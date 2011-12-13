LAST WEEKEND FOR 'THE FANTASTICKS' -- DON'T MISS IT!

This weekend brings the Theatre of the Big Bend’s final performances of the award-winning musical “The Fantasticks,” at 8:15 pm Friday through Sunday, July 21, 22 and 23, at the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre.

Dona Roman, director and professor of theatre at Sul Ross State University, directs the summer production with music by Harvey Schmidt and lyrics by Tom Jones. The play tells the story of neighboring fathers who pretend to feud in an attempt to trick their children into falling in love.

“The Fantasticks” has the distinction of being the world’s longest running musical, and has been performed more than 17,000 times over 42 years off Broadway.

Despite summertime temperatures, theatre goers are reminded that Alpine’s higher elevation cools off quickly in the evenings, so sweaters or light jackets are recommended. Patrons are also encouraged to bring a lawn chair, stadium seat or cushion for a more comfortable experience under the starry skies.

Members of the cast include Sedia Woods (Luisa); Westin Huffman (Matt); Josh Martinez (Bellomy); Jason Roman (Huck); Marcelino Velazquez (El Gallo); Callie Jones (The Mute); Mikal Crowder (Henery); and Matt Hymer (Mortimer).

The orchestra is led by conductor Jeffrey Meyer. Playing in the orchestra are Lana Potts, John Kuehne, Deborah Swarth, Steve Bennack, Joseph Leyva, Mary-Elizabeth Thompson-Meyer, Jim Wright, Steve Kennedy, AK Holmes, and Malyssa Reed.

Working behind the scenes are Eddie Molinar, stage manager; Stuart Standly, assistant stage manager; Missy Embrey, technical director; Timothy Pat Wright and Jonathan Fields, spotlights; Brian Welch, lights; Alyssa Longoria, sound; Theseus Francis and Andrea Nichole Bode, props; and Gabrielle Rule, backstage designer. Fabiola Muniz and Amber Strach oversee the box office.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. For more information, call 432-837-8218 or visit http://www.sulross.edu/section/2145/about-theatre-big-bend.

