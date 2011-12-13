REGENTS APPROVE SUL ROSS GIFTS AND DONATIONS, HOLIDAY CALENDAR

Gifts and donations exceeding $750,000 and the 2017-18 academic year holiday calendar were among Sul Ross State University agenda items approved by the Board of Regents of the Texas State University System.

The Regents met Thursday-Friday (Aug. 17-18) at Sul Ross’ Morgan University Center.

Other Sul Ross items included presentation of the strategic plan, “Strategies for the Second Century, 2017-2022,” curriculum and personnel changes, and the President’s briefing from Dr. Bill Kibler.

The 2017-18 holiday calendar for Sul Ross and Rio Grande College totals 18 days, including four energy conservation days. Holidays are: Sept. 4, Labor Day; Nov. 22-24, Thanksgiving, Dec. 22-29, Christmas, including two energy conservation days; Jan. 1, 2018, New Year’s Day; Jan. 15, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; March 14-16, spring break, including two energy conservation days; March 30, Good Friday; May 28, Memorial Day; July 4, Independence Day.

Gifts and donations included:

*$5,000 from William Speary, The Woodlands, to the College Forward Program.

*$10,000 from John Weisman, New Braunfels, to the Museum of the Big Bend annual Trappings of Texas.

*$5,000 from TransPecos Banks, Mr. and Mrs. Pat Kennedy, Jr., San Antonio, to the Museum of the Big Bend annual Trappings of Texas.

*$5,000 from HEB Grocery Company LP, San Antonio, to the Zuzu Verk Memorial Scholarship in Natural Resource Management fund.

*$6,000 from the Big Bend Shooting Foundation, Inc., Alpine, to the Century Club Athletic Fund.

*$30,000 from San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc., Pamela Foster, scholarship coordinator, San Antonio, to the Borderlands Research Institute – San Antonio Livestock Exposition Fellowship.

*$50,000 from Betty Faye Owen, Carrizo Springs, to create the Norman D. Martindale Memorial Scholarship fund in Industrial Arts.

*$10,000 from Ruth Bowman Russell, San Antonio, to the Borderlands Research Institute’s (BRI) Antler Development of Desert Mule Deer Project.

*$20,000 from ANRS and Rodeo Exes Association, Michelle Farley, treasurer, Fort Stockton, to the ANRS and Rodeo Exes Association Rodeo Scholarship Fund and ANRS and Rodeo Exes Association Academic Scholarship Fund.

*$21,963.37 from Ruth Bowman Russell, San Antonio, through the San Antonio Area Foundation, to the BRI Last Frontier Campaign.

*$100,000 from Texas A&M University Kingsville Foundation, Inc., Kingsville, to the BRI West Texas Native Seed Project Support Fund.

*$275,000 from COG Operating LLC, Midland, to the BRI Concho Greenhouse.

*$30,000 from the William H. Pitt Foundation, Inc., Palm Beach, FL, including $15,000 to the William H. Pitt/Charles Mallory Scholarship Fund and $15,000 to the Museum of the Big Bend Advantage Fund.

*$20,000 from the Lykes Bros., Inc., Okeechobee, FL, to the Natural Resource Management Support Fund.

*$50,000 from the Permian Basin Area Foundation, Guy McCrary, president, Midland, including $25,000 to the Museum of the Big Bend Advantage Fund and $25,000 to the BRI Native Seed Program.

*$50,000 from the Dixon Water Foundation, Robert J. Potts, president and CEO, Marfa, to the Sustainable Ranch Management Program.

*$5,000 from South Texas Money Management, Cheryl Thorp, account manager, San Antonio, to the Sul Ross State University Foundation.

*$5,000 from Stuart Stedman, Houston, to the BRI Stewardship Program.

*$50,000 from La Brasada Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Donnell, Fowlerton, to the Museum of the Big Bend Advantage Fund.

*$10,000 from the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation, The Woodlands, to the Center for Big Bend Studies.

--0o0--