NEW STUDENT CONVOCATION AUG. 27, SUL ROSS FALL SEMESTER CLASSES BEGIN AUG. 28

Sul Ross State University’s annual New Student Convocation will usher in the Fall Semester. The convocation, which acquaints new students with university history traditions, will be held Sunday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. in Marshall Auditorium.

Fall semester 2017 classes will begin Monday, Aug. 28.

Residence halls will open Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25-27 at 10 a.m. Deadline for students to move in for fall housing assignments is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Lobo Orientation Days for new and transfer students will be conducted Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25-27.

Friday, Aug. 25 is also the last day for regular and online registration.

Classes (16-week and first eight-week term), late registration and schedule changes begin Monday, Aug. 28. College and departmental meetings (times to be announced by the respective departments and colleges) are also scheduled Monday, Aug. 28. A faculty-staff meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 in Marshall Auditorium.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 is the last day for students to register in Education block courses.

Thursday, Aug. 31 is the last day for late registration and schedule changes.

Monday, Sept. 4 is the Labor Day holiday, with no classes scheduled and offices closed.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 is the last day to drop first eight-week courses without creating an academic record.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 is the 12th class day and the last day to drop 16-week term courses without creating an academic record.

Friday, Sept. 22 is the last day to apply for December graduation without a late fee. Sept. 22 is also the final day for students enrolled in Education block courses to drop a course and receive a “W.”

Monday, Sept. 25 is the deadline for applying to student teach during Spring 2018 semester.

Friday, Sept. 29 is the last day for students enrolled in the first eight-week courses to drop a course and receive a “W.”

A University as Community Meal on the Mall will be served on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Final examinations for the first eight-week courses are scheduled Friday, Oct. 20.

Monday, Oct. 23 is mid-semester for 16-week courses. Second eight-week term classes begin Oct. 23.

Thursday, Oct. 26 is the last day for schedule changes for the second eight-week term.

Monday, Oct. 30 is the last day to drop second eight-week courses without creating an academic record.

Friday, Nov. 17 is the last day to withdraw from the university or drop a course with a “W.” Drops must be processed and in the Registrar’s Office by 4 p.m.

Thanksgiving holidays will be observed Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 22-Nov. 26. Holidays begin after the last scheduled class on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Residence halls will close at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 and re-open at noon Sunday, Nov. 26.

Monday, Nov. 27 is the last day for students enrolled in the second eight-week courses to drop a course and receive a “W.”

Wednesday, Dec. 6 is the final class day, Final examinations for the 16-week term will be held Friday, Dec. 8 and Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 11-13. Final examinations for the second eight-week courses will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Fall commencement exercises will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 in the Pete P. Gallego Center. Residence halls will close at noon for all non-graduates or extended residents. Residence halls will close at noon, Saturday, Dec. 16 for everyone, except housing director approvals.

