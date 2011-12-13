WEST TEXAS ARTISTS “FACE OFF” SEPT. 2 AT MUSEUM OF THE BIG BEND

Seven artists of the Portrait Society of America (P.S.O.A.) will match their talents in a “Face-Off” portrait competition Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Museum of the Big Bend on the Sul Ross State University campus.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the competing artists will have three hours to paint a portrait using a single live model, according to Carol Fairlie, Sul Ross professor of Art, and Gaye Sekula, Texas state ambassador for P.S.O.A. There is no admission charge and the public is invited. The event will be held in the Museum’s educational room.

For more information, contact Fairlie, fairlie@sulross.edu.



--0o0--

