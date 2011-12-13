SUL ROSS HEALTH & HUMAN PERFORMANCE M.S. PROGRAM RANKED 6TH NATIONALLY

Sul Ross State University’s online Master of Science program in Health and Human Performance ranks sixth nationally, according to AffordableColleges.com.

“In a review of schools across the nation, Sul Ross’ online program stood out in both quality and affordability,” said Jacqueline Hunt, AffordableColleges.com public relations coordinator.

Criteria included tuition cost, part-time cost per credit hour, percentage of students in online programs and the number of online programs. Programs at five other Texas universities were ranked in the top 10, including University of Texas-Tyler, first; Texas A&M-Commerce, second; University of Texas Permian Basin, third; University of Texas Rio Grande, fifth; and Texas A&M-Kingsville, eighth. Southern Utah (fourth), University of Louisiana at Monroe (seventh); University of Western States (ninth); and University of Northern Colorado (10th) complete the top 10 list. Notably, Sul Ross’ annual tuition, $3,366, was the lowest among the top 10 schools

Dr. Christopher Herrera, Sul Ross assistant professor of Kinesiology, serves as program coordinator. The M.S. in Health and Human Performance degree trains students to educate the public on the importance of exercise and nutrition. The 33-credit online program is a fast-track degree that uses eight-week sessions, and can be completed in only a year.

Full-time graduate students normally take two courses each session and complete 12 credit hours each semester. Distance learners also complete a final internship or practicum experience, during which they work with others in their community dealing with a variety of issues, including obesity, diabetes, and pulmonary disease. Students can apply up to 12 transfer credits toward their degree.

“The Kinesiology Department is excited about this ranking on a national level and Dr. Herrera’s efforts,” said Dr. James Hector, associate professor and Chair of the Kinesiology Department.

AffordableColleges.com, PO Box 52755, Houston, TX, 77052, seeks to help prospective students find schools and programs that match their educational interests while still being affordable. For more information, you can view our methodology page here. Rankings may be found at: http://www.affordablecolleges.com/rankings/affordable-online-masters-spo...

