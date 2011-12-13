SUL ROSS STUDENTS RECEIVE DEGREES

A total of 118 students, 82 from the Sul Ross State University Alpine Campus and 36 from Rio Grande College, completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of Summer Session II 2017.

August commencement exercises have been discontinued, but graduates receiving degrees after the summer sessions have the option of participating in either the previous spring (May) or upcoming fall (December) ceremonies.

Alpine Campus graduates, their degrees and hometowns are listed below. Degree codes are as follows: AA-Associate of Applied Science; BA - Bachelor of Arts; BBA - Bachelor of Business Administration; BFA - Bachelor of Fine Arts; BS - Bachelor of Science; Cert. - Certificate; MA - Master of Arts; MAg. - Master of Agriculture; MBA - Master of Business Administration; MEd - Master of Education; MS - Master of Science; VN - Vocational Nursing Certificate; cum laude, 3.5-3.69 grade point average; magna cum laude, 3.7-3.89; summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0.

SNEADS FERRY, NC: Kolbi Fowlkes, BA, General Studies

RIVERTON, WY: Xavier Webb, BA, History, cum laude

ABILENE: Canon Cavazos, MEd, General Education; Laura Donaway, MEd, General Education; Tyler Scherer, BBA, Business Administration; Casey Todd, MEd, General Education

ALPINE: Abisola Adebisi, MBA, Business Administration; Isaiah Barragan, BS, Criminal Justice; Whitney Coffman, BA, General Studies; Nina Curtis, MEd, General Education; Gerald Johnson III, MBA, Business Administration; Miranda Pena, BA, English; Jasmin Quinonez, BS, Criminal Justice, cum laude; Shirin Remzi, BA, English; Karina Rodriguez, MEd, General Education; Ruth Sertuchi, MBA, Business Administration

ALVIN: Anna Staff, BS, Biology

ANDREWS: Ami Lowder, MEd, Reading Specialist

AUSTIN: Steven Robinson, MS, Health and Human Performance; Morgan Reeves, BS, Geology; Jason Roman, BFA, Theatre; Phillip Russell, BBA, Business Administration; Teresa Solis, MS, Animal Science

BALCH SPRINGS: Jade Arbuckle, BS, Computer Science

BALMORHEA: Marcos Beltran, BS, Kinesiology

BIG SPRING: Melissa Gomez, BA, History

BROWNWOOD: John Contrucci, MBA, Business Administration

CANUTILLO: Brianna Ibarra, BS, Criminal Justice, cum laude; Christopher Silvas, MS, Health and Human Performance

CEDAR PARK: Katherine Thompson, BA, General Studies

CIBOLO: Zackery Dancy, BS, Geology, magna cum laude

CLEBURNE: Christi Bonham, MBA, Business Administration

DALLAS: Dezmond Huston, BS, Computer Science

DE LEON: Clayton Gillespie, MS, Animal Science

DEL RIO: Mitchell Riggs, BS, Natural Resource Management

DENTON: Amy Wolf, MBA, Business Administration

EL PASO: David Cuevas, Jr., MS, Criminal Justice; Diana Esparza, MEd, Reading Specialist; Melinda Gallardo, MS, Health and Human Performance; Jaycie Lubbers, BS, Biology, magna cum laude; Stephanie Parada, BS, Biology; Taylor Rios, BA, Psychology; Jessica Smith, BS, Kinesiology; Ryan Warner, MEd, General Education

EVANT: Shoshana Perkins, MBA, Business Administration

FABENS: Alejandra Iglesias, BS, Biology

FORT HANCOCK: Laura Vasquez, BA, Administrative Systems and Technology

FORT WORTH: Connor Goodgion, BBA, Business Administration

GAINESVILLE: Melissa Embrey, MA, Liberal Arts

GARCIASVILLE: Jourdan Aguilar, BS, Kinesiology

GEORGETOWN: Nancy Mohesky, MEd, Educational Diagnostician

JOURDANTON: Richard Trevino III, MS, Health and Human Performance

KYLE: Justin Vajgert, BS, Kinesiology

LAGUNA VISTA: Bailey Dunks, BS, Natural Resource Management

LUBBOCK: Jacob Cosby, MEd, General Education; Trenton Pearson, MBA, Business Administration; Phillip Waldmann, MBA, Business Administration

MCCAMEY: Victor Mendoza, BS, Homeland Security

MERKEL: Misty Heatherington, MEd, General Education

MIDLAND: John Buck, MA, Public Administration, MS, Criminal Justice; Heidi Porter, MBA, Business Administration; Misti Teinert, BS, Geology

MINERAL WELLS: Maricela Castillo, MS, Health and Human Performance

MUNDAY: Shannon Waters, MEd, Educational Leadership

ODESSA: Priscilla Munoz, MS, Health and Human Performance

PECOS: Daisy Montanez, BA, General Studies

PFLUGERVILLE: Chinasa Okorocha, BFA, Theatre

PRESIDIO: Aida Porras, MS, Health and Human Performance

SAN ANGELO: Briana Barr, MEd, Counselor Education

SAN ANTONIO: Roscely Mesa, MBA, Business Administration; Christopher Villafranco, MS, Health and Human Performance; Shannon Villanueva, BS, Kinesiology, summa cum laude

SCHERTZ: Charles Rowe, BS, Geology

SILSBEE: Rhett Moore, MEd, Educational Leadership

SNYDER: Termaine Johnson, MS, Health and Human Performance

SPRING BRANCH: Amanda Gonzalez, MS, Animal Science

TORNILLO: Victor Garcia, MS, Health and Human Performance

UNIVERSAL CITY: Antonio Ramos, MS, Health and Human Performance

WALLER: Donna Hargrave, MEd, Educational Leadership

WILLS POINT: Jacob Caloss, BS, Kinesiology

WINTERS: Kendra Hope, BA, General Studies

--0o0--