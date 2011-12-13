SUL ROSS STUDENTS RECEIVE DEGREES
A total of 118 students, 82 from the Sul Ross State University Alpine Campus and 36 from Rio Grande College, completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of Summer Session II 2017.
August commencement exercises have been discontinued, but graduates receiving degrees after the summer sessions have the option of participating in either the previous spring (May) or upcoming fall (December) ceremonies.
Alpine Campus graduates, their degrees and hometowns are listed below. Degree codes are as follows: AA-Associate of Applied Science; BA - Bachelor of Arts; BBA - Bachelor of Business Administration; BFA - Bachelor of Fine Arts; BS - Bachelor of Science; Cert. - Certificate; MA - Master of Arts; MAg. - Master of Agriculture; MBA - Master of Business Administration; MEd - Master of Education; MS - Master of Science; VN - Vocational Nursing Certificate; cum laude, 3.5-3.69 grade point average; magna cum laude, 3.7-3.89; summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0.
SNEADS FERRY, NC: Kolbi Fowlkes, BA, General Studies
RIVERTON, WY: Xavier Webb, BA, History, cum laude
ABILENE: Canon Cavazos, MEd, General Education; Laura Donaway, MEd, General Education; Tyler Scherer, BBA, Business Administration; Casey Todd, MEd, General Education
ALPINE: Abisola Adebisi, MBA, Business Administration; Isaiah Barragan, BS, Criminal Justice; Whitney Coffman, BA, General Studies; Nina Curtis, MEd, General Education; Gerald Johnson III, MBA, Business Administration; Miranda Pena, BA, English; Jasmin Quinonez, BS, Criminal Justice, cum laude; Shirin Remzi, BA, English; Karina Rodriguez, MEd, General Education; Ruth Sertuchi, MBA, Business Administration
ALVIN: Anna Staff, BS, Biology
ANDREWS: Ami Lowder, MEd, Reading Specialist
AUSTIN: Steven Robinson, MS, Health and Human Performance; Morgan Reeves, BS, Geology; Jason Roman, BFA, Theatre; Phillip Russell, BBA, Business Administration; Teresa Solis, MS, Animal Science
BALCH SPRINGS: Jade Arbuckle, BS, Computer Science
BALMORHEA: Marcos Beltran, BS, Kinesiology
BIG SPRING: Melissa Gomez, BA, History
BROWNWOOD: John Contrucci, MBA, Business Administration
CANUTILLO: Brianna Ibarra, BS, Criminal Justice, cum laude; Christopher Silvas, MS, Health and Human Performance
CEDAR PARK: Katherine Thompson, BA, General Studies
CIBOLO: Zackery Dancy, BS, Geology, magna cum laude
CLEBURNE: Christi Bonham, MBA, Business Administration
DALLAS: Dezmond Huston, BS, Computer Science
DE LEON: Clayton Gillespie, MS, Animal Science
DEL RIO: Mitchell Riggs, BS, Natural Resource Management
DENTON: Amy Wolf, MBA, Business Administration
EL PASO: David Cuevas, Jr., MS, Criminal Justice; Diana Esparza, MEd, Reading Specialist; Melinda Gallardo, MS, Health and Human Performance; Jaycie Lubbers, BS, Biology, magna cum laude; Stephanie Parada, BS, Biology; Taylor Rios, BA, Psychology; Jessica Smith, BS, Kinesiology; Ryan Warner, MEd, General Education
EVANT: Shoshana Perkins, MBA, Business Administration
FABENS: Alejandra Iglesias, BS, Biology
FORT HANCOCK: Laura Vasquez, BA, Administrative Systems and Technology
FORT WORTH: Connor Goodgion, BBA, Business Administration
GAINESVILLE: Melissa Embrey, MA, Liberal Arts
GARCIASVILLE: Jourdan Aguilar, BS, Kinesiology
GEORGETOWN: Nancy Mohesky, MEd, Educational Diagnostician
JOURDANTON: Richard Trevino III, MS, Health and Human Performance
KYLE: Justin Vajgert, BS, Kinesiology
LAGUNA VISTA: Bailey Dunks, BS, Natural Resource Management
LUBBOCK: Jacob Cosby, MEd, General Education; Trenton Pearson, MBA, Business Administration; Phillip Waldmann, MBA, Business Administration
MCCAMEY: Victor Mendoza, BS, Homeland Security
MERKEL: Misty Heatherington, MEd, General Education
MIDLAND: John Buck, MA, Public Administration, MS, Criminal Justice; Heidi Porter, MBA, Business Administration; Misti Teinert, BS, Geology
MINERAL WELLS: Maricela Castillo, MS, Health and Human Performance
MUNDAY: Shannon Waters, MEd, Educational Leadership
ODESSA: Priscilla Munoz, MS, Health and Human Performance
PECOS: Daisy Montanez, BA, General Studies
PFLUGERVILLE: Chinasa Okorocha, BFA, Theatre
PRESIDIO: Aida Porras, MS, Health and Human Performance
SAN ANGELO: Briana Barr, MEd, Counselor Education
SAN ANTONIO: Roscely Mesa, MBA, Business Administration; Christopher Villafranco, MS, Health and Human Performance; Shannon Villanueva, BS, Kinesiology, summa cum laude
SCHERTZ: Charles Rowe, BS, Geology
SILSBEE: Rhett Moore, MEd, Educational Leadership
SNYDER: Termaine Johnson, MS, Health and Human Performance
SPRING BRANCH: Amanda Gonzalez, MS, Animal Science
TORNILLO: Victor Garcia, MS, Health and Human Performance
UNIVERSAL CITY: Antonio Ramos, MS, Health and Human Performance
WALLER: Donna Hargrave, MEd, Educational Leadership
WILLS POINT: Jacob Caloss, BS, Kinesiology
WINTERS: Kendra Hope, BA, General Studies
