SUL ROSS STUDENTS RECEIVE BECHTEL FUND BOOK GRANTS

Thirteen Sul Ross State University students from Brewster, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties have received $500 book grants for the Fall 2017 Semester from the Bechtel Fund, the Board of Directors announced this week. Credits for each recipient have been established at the Sul Ross Bookstore.

Recipients and their hometowns are: James E. Cook, Oscar Ray Jimenez, Ernesto G. Rivera, Justin Royce Rodriguez, Alpine; Westin Turner Huffman, Fort Davis; Marissa Nicole Garcia, Marfa; Jonathan Carrasco, Molly Glenn Ferguson, Guadalupe Licon, Anai Moreno, Dafne Elvira Rodriguez, Presidio; Jaclyn Nicole Garcia, Gabriela Tarango, Valentine.

All Sul Ross students who meet the criteria of having graduated or received a GED in the tri-county area, have accumulated 24 college credit hours, maintain a current 3.0 GPA, and are fully enrolled at the university, are encouraged to apply for the book grant for the Spring 2018 Semester.

For more information, contact Matt Walter at mwalter@sulross.edu,

