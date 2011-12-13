SUL ROSS OPENS TUTORING AND LEARNING CENTER IN WILDENTHAL LIBRARY

By Steve Lang, News and Publications

Collective brainstorming has resulted in TLC…the Tutoring and Learning Center at Sul Ross State University.

Located on the Wildenthal Memorial Library’s first floor, the TLC officially opened Wednesday (Aug. 30) with a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception. The TLC is funded from a grant to the Title V El Camino del lobo al exito, Lobo Road to Success. The campus-wide tutoring center houses peer tutors, the Peer Mentoring Program, the Sul Ross Writing Center and other departmental tutors.

“This is an amazing culmination of a dream we have had for a while,” said President Bill Kibler. “Getting students here is only part of the process; keeping students here (retention) is next….Our ultimate goal is to have every student walk across the Gallego Center stage in four or five years with a diploma.”

Sul Ross football coach John Pearce proposed the idea for a centralized location based on a campus visit with his son at another university.

“I thought about the benefits of a central location at Sul Ross, not just for student-athletes, but for all students,” Pearce said. “We had the Writing Center in one building and ACE (Academic Center for Excellence) in another. I talked to Helen Crane (Title V Project Director) and Kathy Stein (ACE Director). They believed in my vision and did all the legwork to make it happen.”

Marilyn McGhee, Director of Sponsored Programs, was also instrumental in the grant process. Micah Ferrell, Title V Program Director, coordinates the development and piloting of TLC programs.

“This started as an idea from a small group of people,” Ferrell said. “We are so excited to get this rolling and have students utilizing this space.”

Pearce implemented mandatory study sessions for incoming players and student-athletes with less than 2.5 grade point averages upon his arrival in 2014. He said that the TLC offers additional benefits for all students in a central location.

“Students can also receive resume writing assistance, advice on graduate projects and come for assistance as needed,” he said. “I look at this as our academic weight room, and like the Graves-Pierce weight room, open to all students. I am sure our coaches will send a lot of students over here, and I hope other departments do the same.”

“We welcome the TLC and invite students to take advantage of the wealth of resources the library and our staff provide, as they use this learning space,” said April Aultman-Becker, Dean of Libraries and Research Technology.

Pearce will continue to mandate a minimum of four hours per week in the TLC for freshmen student-athletes and others with a GPA under 2.3. Student-athletes with 2.3 to 2.5 grade point averages have a three-hour weekly minimum.

TLC hours of operation follows regular Library hours (through Dec.15, 2017): 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday; and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, contact Ferrell, (432) 837-8556 or micah.ferrell@sulross.edu.

Title V Program Director Micah Ferrell (left), Lobo football coach John Pearce assist Dr. Bill Kibler with TLC ribbon cutting.

(Back row,from left) Helen Crane, Title V Project Director; April Aultman-Becker, Dean of Libraries and Research Technologies; Sul Ross President Dr. Bill Kibler; head football coach John Pearce; Micah Ferrell, Title V Program Director; Bobby Mesker, athletics director; Sul Ross students Katherine Mancha, Jennifer Martinez, and (seated) Anthony Herrera, Keegan Bell, Steven Savedra, Caleb Thomasson, and Kelly Swenson flash the Lobo salute to the new Tutoring and Learning Center in the Wildenthal Library. (Photos by Steve Lang)

