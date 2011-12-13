SUL ROSS BRI TO HOST 3RD ANNUAL UNDERGRAD RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM SEPT. 8

Six students will present research results at the third annual Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) Undergraduate Research Symposium, scheduled Friday, Sept. 8 at Sul Ross State University’s Turner Range Animal Science Center.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with presentations to begin at 10 a.m. in Room 130. There is no admission charge and the public is invited. Dr. Louis Harveson, professor of Natural Resource Management and the Dan Allen Hughes, Jr., BRI Endowed Director, and BRI research associate Thomas Janke will make remarks before and after the presentations. A noon lunch will be served.

Students and their research projects are:

* Julie Schmidt, San Antonio, “Influence of Black-tailed Prairie Dogs on the Abundance of Small Mammals in Marathon Basin.”

* Jacob Locke, Center, “Using Morphological Measurements to Distinguish Between Sexes of Grassland Birds in the Chihuahuan Desert, Texas.”

* Cordell Argumaniz, Kempner, “Utilization of Fence Modifications by Terrestrial Animals in the Marfa Southwest Pronghorn Herd Units, Texas.”

* Taylor Daily, Lubbock, “Nutritional Quality of Native and Winter Wheat Forage of Mule Deer in the Western Rolling Plains Ecological Region of Texas.”

* Brian Metz, Canyon Lake, “Utilization of Anthropogenic Guzzlers by Wildlife in the Black Gap Complex, Texas.”

* Christian Guajardo, San Antonio, “Predator and Mesocarnivore Occurrence at Protein Feeders in the Trans-Pecos, Texas.”

The BRI Undergraduate Research and Mentorship Program supports undergraduate students completing independent research projects. BRI graduate students and staff have supervised the projects, and the mentorship program is supported by an educational grant from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

For more information, contact Janke, (254) 541-5116 or tjanke@sulross.edu.



--0o0—