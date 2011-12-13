MUSEUM OF BIG BEND EVENTS TO HONOR MICALLEF FAMILY

Longtime benefactors Al and Jane Micallef and family, Fort Worth, will be honored by the Museum of the Big Bend during the annual Heritage Weekend, Friday-Saturday, Sept. 15-16.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Micallefs will be feted at the fourth annual Heritage Dinner, hosted by the Gage Hotel, Marathon. On Saturday, Sept. 16, an exclusive Cigar Party, featuring Al’s signature cigar, Micallef Reserva Privada., will be hosted by Alpine’s Reata Restaurant.

“Al has been a friend to the Museum for over a decade and has helped to support and sustain Trappings of Texas, an exhibit that combines contemporary art and cowboy gear,” said Museum interim director Mary Bones. “We are honored to recognize him and his family for their long-standing patronage.”

The Heritage Dinner, catered by the Gage Hotel, begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in the Ritchey Brothers Building, with cocktails and passed appetizers, followed by a buffet dinner featuring smoked tenderloin, brown butter green beans, green chili scalloped potatoes, Trost salad and jalapeno cheddar corn muffins. A variety of special dessert rounds out the evening. Tickets are $125 per person.

The Exclusive Cigar Party begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Reata, with a limited number of tickets available at $75 per person. Included in the ticket price is a Micallef Reserva Privada cigar, boxed matches, cigar punch and heavy appetizers created by the chef at the Reata. Cash bar will be available. Micallef Cigars are handcrafted by the Gomez Sanchez family, who continue an almost 100 year tradition of cigar rolling expertise and craftsmanship.

For tickets to these events, visit www.museumofthebigbend.com

In addition to these two fundraising events, the Museum, located on the Sul Ross State University campus, will host a free opening reception Charlie Russell Heads West, Saturday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m. The exhibit features works by noted cowboy artist Charles M. Russell. A second exhibit, They Savvy Russell, showcases works by contemporary Western artists who are influenced by Russell.

For more information, contact: Maggie Rumbelow, (432) 837-8143 or Maggie.rumbelow@sulross.edu.

