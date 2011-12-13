MUSEUM OF THE BIG BEND CELEBRATES CHARLIE RUSSELL WITH SEPT. 16 EVENTS

Join the Museum of the Big Bend for all things Charlie Russell, America’s Cowboy Artist, Saturday, Sept. 16.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Russell scholars Dr. Michael Duchemin and B. Byron Price will discuss America’s cowboy artist beginning at 1 p.m. in the Espino Conference Center of the Morgan University at Sul Ross State University.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, an opening reception will be held in the Museum for the exhibits Charlie Russell Heads West and They Savvy Russell. Enjoy original works of art by Russell along with works by contemporary Western artists influenced by him.

Duchemin, President and CEO of the Briscoe Museum of Western Art, San Antonio, begins the afternoon programming with his presentation titled "Nancy Loves Charlie: Remembering the Cowboy Artist in Great Falls, Montana." Duchemin explores the ways in which Nancy Cooper Russell worked with friends and neighbors to memorialize her husband, Charles Marion Russell, after his death Oct. 24, 1926.

Price follows with "Charlie Russell and the Movies," which examines the symbiotic relationship between Russell’s art and western cinema at the end of the silent movie era. Price is the Charles Marion Russell Memorial Chair in art history, director of Charles M. Russell Center for the Study of Art of the American West at the University of Oklahoma and director of the University of Oklahoma Press, Norman.

In addition, longtime benefactors Al and Jane Micallef and family, Fort Worth, will be honored by the Museum of the Big Bend at the fourth annual Heritage Dinner Friday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.at the Ritchey Brothers Building, Marathon. The dinner is hosted by the Gage Hotel, Marathon.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, an exclusive Cigar Party, featuring Al’s signature cigar, Micallef Reserva Privada. will be hosted by Alpine’s Reata Restaurant.

For more information go to www.museumofthebigbend.com or email maggie.rumbelow@sulross.edu.

