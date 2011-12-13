SUL ROSS BRI HOSTS 3RD ANNUAL UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM

Jacob Locke, Center, (top photo), responds to questions following his presentation, “Using Morphological Measurements to Distinguish Between Sexes of Grassland Birds in the Chihuahuan Desert, Texas,” at the third annual Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) Undergraduate Research Symposium. The symposium was held Friday (Sept. 8) at Sul Ross’ Turner Range Animal Science Center. (Bottom photo, from left): BRI research associate Thomas Janke; presenters Cordell Argumaniz, Kempner; Julie Schmidt, San Antonio; Christian Guajardo, San Antonio; Taylor Daily, Lubbock; Locke; Brian Metz, Canyon Lake; and Dr. Louis Harveson, professor of Natural Resource Management and the Dan Allen Hughes, Jr., BRI Endowed Director. The BRI Undergraduate Research and Mentorship Program supports undergraduate students completing independent research projects. BRI graduate students and staff have supervised the projects, and the mentorship program is supported by an educational grant from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photos by Steve Lang)