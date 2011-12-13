SUL ROSS MCNAIR PROGRAM GRANT RENEWED

Undergraduate research opportunities at Sul Ross State University will continue to thrive for the foreseeable future.

Sul Ross received notification Sept. 11 of continued funding of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program for undergraduate research. Grant funding of $232,265 has been approved for the first budget period – Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018 – with the anticipation of funding for a total of five years and more than $1.16 million.

“McNair has been successfully helping Sul Ross students for 10 years” said McNair Program director Dominique Vargas. “We are thankful for the opportunity to continue to work with our students, to foster growth and development and get them ready for the next step in their journey.”

The McNair Program is designed to encourage first generation, low-income students and minority undergraduates to consider careers in college teaching as well as prepare for doctoral study. Students who participate in the program are provided with research opportunities and are matched with faculty mentors.

Named in honor of one of the astronauts who died in the 1986 space-shuttle Challenger explosion, the program was established at Sul Ross in October 2007. McNair is funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s TRIO programs.

Vargas; Greg Schwab, retired professor of Fine Arts; and Marilyn McGhee, director of Sponsored Programs, wrote and submitted the grant renewal application earlier this year. Points are awarded on the strength of the application itself, as well as extra competition preference points and prior experience points, which measure meeting and exceeding goals and objectives for the previous funding period.

“The McNair Program has made significant contributions to Sul Ross’ undergraduate student success for many years,” said Dr. Rob Kinucan, Associate Provost for Research and Dean of the College of Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences. “We congratulate all involved for their efforts in obtaining a grant renewal and for sustaining the program’s high-quality results.”

“It [McNair Program] is a wonderful, life-changing part of our academic programming,” said Dr. Jim Case, Executive Vice President and Provost.

According to McNair alum and Sul Ross graduate Danie Vaughn, now a Masters/Ph.D. student at Texas Tech University: “I have often wondered why my perception of the world seemed counter to everything I was taught and counter to what others saw as truth. Society closes the door on these individuals and drowns out their voices. McNair not only opens that door, but provides the tools necessary to walk through it and make your voice heard.”

As of August 2017, Sul Ross’ McNair Scholars Program has served 150 students, with 120 receiving Bachelor’s degrees and 26 still enrolled in undergraduate programs. In addition, 42 of the graduates have received Master’s or law degrees and another 29 remain enrolled in graduate degree programs.

“Dr. Ronald E. McNair said, ‘Whether or not you reach goals in life depends entirely on how well you prepare for them and how badly you want them,’” said Vargas. “With McNair we are able to help the students who are willing to dream, and willing to put in the time and effort to reach their goals, no matter how lofty and out of reach they may seem.”

Sul Ross’ McNair Program annually serves at least 27 sophomore, junior and senior students. Vargas said that 14 students are already actively participating in McNair this 2017-2018 academic year, with 13 more slots available. Application deadline is Nov. 30.

Participating students receive a stipend of $2,000 and three semester credit hours (during the first summer session) for completed research projects. Projects include an academic paper, PowerPoint presentation and poster. Research is presented at the on-campus McNair-Tafoya Symposium during the following Fall Semester (scheduled Sept. 25). In addition, students are encouraged to present their findings at state and national conferences.

For more information, contact Vargas, (432) 837-8019 or dvargas@sulross.edu

--0o0—