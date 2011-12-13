SUL ROSS WELCOMES NEW FACULTY MEMBERS

Sul Ross State University welcomed four new faculty members for the start of Fall 2017 classes.

Joining the faculty are: Mieke Titulaer, visiting assistant professor and research scientist, Conservation Biology (emphasis on Ornithology), College of Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences; and Carolyn Barrientes, assistant professor of Theatre, Set Design; Alicia Trotman, assistant professor of Psychology; and Savannah Williamson, visiting lecturer, History, College of Arts and Sciences.

Titulaer brings international education and field experience to Sul Ross. She received a B.S. in Psychology (2005) at Radboud University, Nijmegen, Netherlands; Bachelor of Animal Management (2008) at the University of Applied Sciences Van Hall Larenstein, Leeuwarden, Netherlands; Master of Animal Sciences (2010) from Wageningen University, Netherlands; and Ph.D. in Natural Resource Management (2015) from Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua, Mexico. She also took doctoral studies at the Netherlands Institute of Ecology before moving to Mexico.

Her field experience includes research projects in avian ecology research in the Netherlands and Mexico as well as an internship in wildlife management at the Manavhela-Ben Lavin Nature Reserve in South Africa.

Barrientes received a B.A. (1989) in Interior Design from the University of Texas at Austin and M.F.A. (2000) in Theatre Set Design from the University of Iowa, Iowa City.

She has taught as an adjunct professor in Scenic Design and assistant professor in Interior Design at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, and visiting assistant professor in Theatre at Coe College, Cedar Rapids, IA. Most recently, she worked as associate director of Admissions and Recruitment at the Ave Maria School of Law, Naples, FL.

Trotman received a B.A. (2004) in Computer Science and Applied Psychology/Human Relations from Pace University, New York, NY, and Ph.D. (2012) in Psychology from Michigan State University, East Lansing.

She has been a lecturer at Michigan State, adjunct lecturer at St. Francis College, Brooklyn, NY; and adjunct lecturer and later visiting assistant professor at Mercy College, Bronx, Manhattan, and Dobbs Ferry, NY.

Williamson received a B.A. (2010) in History and Interpersonal Communications from Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches; and M.A. (2014) and Ph.D. (2016) in History from the University of Houston.

She has taught at Stephen F. Austin as a supplemental instructor and visiting lecturer, and at the University of Houston as a doctoral teaching fellow and adjunct instructor.

--0o0--