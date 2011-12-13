10TH ANNUAL MCNAIR-TAFOYA SYMPOSIUM SEPT. 25 AT SUL ROSS

Oral and poster presentations highlighting undergraduate research will be featured at the 10th annual McNair-Tafoya Research Symposium Monday, Sept. 25 at Sul Ross State University.

The symposium will be held from 3-5 p.m. in the Espino Conference Center, Rooms A and B, of the Morgan University Center. There is no admission charge and the public is invited.

Oral presentations, beginning at 3 p.m., include:

* Breeann Sturges, Woodlake, CA, "Effects of Morinda citrifolia (noni) oral supplementation on oxidative stress and antioxidant status in exercised horses." Faculty Mentor: Dr. Rebecca Splan.

* Ronald Clark, Killeen, "Synthesis of Heterocyclic Scaffolds as Potential Phosphoanhydride Bioisosteres." Faculty Mentor: Dr. David Leaver.

* Fabiola Muniz, San Antonio, "Does Pitch Matter? A Study of Gender Difference in the Attribution of Announcer Credibility." Faculty Mentor: Dr. Esther Rumsey.

* Linda Padilla Cruz, El Paso, "Equal Justice Under Law: Racial Differential in Sentencing." Faculty Mentors: Ms. Liza Ware and Dr. Lorie Rubenser.

Beginning at 4 p.m., Sturges, Clark, Muniz and Padilla Cruz will also present academic posters, along with Yelixza Avila, El Paso; Vince Apodaca, Anthony; Dominic Carrillo, Midland; Joey Chavez, Alpine; Stephanie Elmore, Fort Stockton; Olivia Enriquez, Lamesa; Miranda Gilbert, San Antonio; Katherine Mancha, San Antonio; and Tiffany Vallejo, Laredo.

The Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program is designed to encourage first-generation, low-income students and minority undergraduates to consider careers in college teaching as well as prepare for doctoral study. Students who participate in the program are provided with research opportunities and work with faculty mentors.

The annual symposium is also named in honor of the late Dr. Jesus Tafoya, Sul Ross Professor of Spanish and a long-time advocate of the program.

The McNair Program is named in honor of one of the astronauts who died in the 1986 space shuttle explosion, Established at Sul Ross in October 2007, the program is funded through the Department of Education’s TRIO programs.

McNair students receive a stipend of $2,000 and three semester credit hours (during the first summer class session) for completed research projects. In addition to the on-campus McNair-Tafoya Symposium, students are encouraged to present their findings at state and national conferences.

For more information, contact Dominique Vargas, director, (432) 837-8019 or dvargas@sulross.edu.

