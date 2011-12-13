SUL ROSS STATE UNIVERSITY ENROLLMENT CONTINUES TO REMAIN STRONG

Sul Ross State University’s student enrollment continues to remain strong. According to 12th class day numbers on the Alpine campus, student headcount is 2,052 students, which represents a 15 percent growth in enrollment over the past five years.

Retention, which represents the number of first year students returning to Sul Ross for their second year, continues to grow. Retention this year is 59 percent, compared to a 45 percent retention rate just five years ago.

“We retained the Fall 2016 cohort at our highest rate yet,” said Mary Beth Marks, Vice President for Enrollment Management. “We did lose a handful of students after the semester started due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey.”

Enrollment at Sul Ross Rio Grande College is 987 on the 12th class day, which represents a four percent growth over Fall 2016.

“We are pleased with our efforts to strategically increase enrollment numbers and retention rates over time,” stated Dr. Bill Kibler, Sul Ross President. “I believe this positive growth is a reflection on the quality of the education and the experience that Sul Ross offers its students.”

