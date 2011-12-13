“BUILDING THE WALL” ON SUL ROSS STAGE SEPT. 22-23

The Sul Ross State University Theatre program begins its 96th season with a staged reading of "Building the Wal.” by Pulitzer and Tony prize-winning playwright, Robert Schenkkan, on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23.

Performances begin at 8:15 p.m. in Marshall Auditorium. Seating is limited, and parental discretion is advised due to mature language and situations. A collective open forum with afterwords by Sul Ross faculty members will follow each performance.

In “Building the Wall,” the year is 2019, and America is recovering from a failed immigration policy. Schenkkan said he took inspiration for this new play from the “kind of rhetoric that we were hearing, and continue to hear, in regards to border security and immigration.” He wrote a first draft in just a week.

The play's concept is simple -- a conversation between Rick (played by Cory Hill, Alpine), a middle-aged white man incarcerated in an El Paso prison, and his interviewer Gloria (Cierra Noel, Houston), an African-American history professor. In the 90-minute play, directed by Dona Roman, Sul Ross professor of Theatre, the two characters try to make sense of the immigration policy and race relations in America past, present and future.

“Building the Wall” opened at New York City's New World Stages on May 21, 2017. Other productions have been produced in Los Angeles, Denver, Portland, Washington, D.C., and Santa Clara, CA. The University of Texas, Austin just completed a three-week run, and Sul Ross is the first border institution to produce the play.

Schenkkan said he hopes the play’s rapid distribution will serve as a model for future plays. “If theater continues to produce art in its normal way, where you commission a play, it takes three or five months, if you’re lucky, to get it written, and then another year-and-a-half of development before it finally arrives on the stage. That will be too late. We’re either going to be making history or we’re going to be curating history.”

Tickets are on sale now: www.sulross.edu/theatre or at the box office. For more information, call 432-837-8218.

Rick (Cory Hill, Alpine) is interviewed in prison by Gloria (Cierra Noel, Houston) in Robert Schenkkan’s “Building the Wall,” playing Sept. 22-23 at Sul Ross State University. (Photo Courtesy Dona Roman)

