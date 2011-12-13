SUL ROSS ONLINE M.A. IN PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION PROGRAM HAS HIGH RANKING

Sul Ross State University’s online Master of Arts in Public Administration (MPA) program earned a high national ranking, according to AffordableColleges.com.

Sul Ross’ online MPA program ranks 30th nationwide. Criteria included tuition cost, part-time cost per credit hour, percentage of students in online programs and the number of online programs.

“In a review of schools across the nation, Sul Ross’ program stood out in both quality and affordability,” said Amanda Fleming, AffordableColleges.com public relations coordinator.

Arkansas State University ranked first, while several other Texas universities were ranked, including Sam Houston State (third); Texas A&M-International (fourth); Texas A&M-College Station (sixth); Texas Southern (11th); Stephen F. Austin (15th); University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (21st); UT-Arlington (22nd); and Wayland Baptist (40th).

“I am proud to see that our online MPA program received national recognition from AffordableColleges.com.,” said Dr. Jay Downing, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “The Political Science faculty of Dr. David Watson, Dr. Tiffiny Vincent, and Dr. Jimmy Case do outstanding work with students and I am glad that their hard work is being recognized.”

Notably, Sul Ross’ annual tuition, $3,366, was the third lowest among the 50 ranked institutions. Only Texas Southern ($1,600) and Texas A&M-International ($3,226) had lower average tuitions.

Sul Ross’ MPA online takes a political science-based approach to public service, focusing on public policy and policy analysis, and can be combined with a master's in criminal justice and master's in homeland security to create dual degrees. Both are 54-credit programs. The traditional MPA requires 36 credits and the passage of a comprehensive exam at the conclusion of the program. The exam features written and oral sections. Coursework is delivered through the Blackboard platform.

AffordableColleges.com, PO Box 52755, Houston, TX, 77052, seeks to help prospective students find schools and programs that match their educational interests while still being affordable. Rankings may be found at: http://www.affordablecolleges.com/rankings/affordable-online-mpa-programs/

--0o0—