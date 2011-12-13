“CLYBOURNE PARK” ON STAGE OCT. 20-29 AT SUL ROSS’ STUDIO THEATRE

“Clybourne Park,” Bruce Norris’ award-winning drama about race in America and its ever-shifting boundaries and demographics, goes on stage Oct. 22-29 at Sul Ross State University.

Evening performances begin at 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 27-28 in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Building. Sunday matinees will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29.

Directed by Marjie Scott, assistant professor of communication and theatre, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play is set in a house on Clybourne Street - the same house the Younger family purchases in Lorraine Hansberry’s award-winning play, “A Raisin in the Sun” (1959).

In act one of “Clybourne Park,” a white couple in 1959 is selling the house in the suburban Chicago neighborhood, and their white neighbor is upset that the buyers are African-American. In act two, the same house is again being sold, but it is now 2009, and a white couple is purchasing the home from an African-American couple. The two couples argue about the historical significance and shifting demographics of the now largely African-American neighborhood.

Through these two racially charged transactions, Norris writes a spin-off of Hansberry’s compelling drama about race in America. “Clybourne Park” tells the story of a home and a neighborhood, as well as the sense of history and entitlement people cling to in the ever-shifting physical boundaries and demographics of the American cultural landscape.

Cast members include: Gabrielle Rule (Brady), Jonathan Fields (Venus), Michael Emerson (Houston), Cierra Noel (Houston), Theseus Francis (Alpine), Callie Jones (Midland), and Westin Huffman (Fort Davis).

Tickets are on sale now: $10 for adults and $8 for seniors. Sul Ross State University Theatre Season Tickets are also now on sale.

For more information, please call (432) 837-8218 or visit www.sulross.edu/theatre<http://www.sulross.edu/theatre

--0o0--