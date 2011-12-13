10TH ANNUAL MCNAIR-TAFOYA SYMPOSIUM AT SUL ROSS

Thirteen students delivered oral and poster presentations at the 10th annual McNair-Tafoya Undergraduate Research Symposium Monday (Sept. 25) at Sul Ross State University. Held in the Espino Conference Center of the Morgan University Center, the annual event highlights undergraduate research projects conducted during the previous academic year. The annual symposium is also named in honor of the late Dr. Jesus Tafoya, Sul Ross Professor of Spanish and a long-time advocate of the program. (Top photo) Fall 2017 McNair scholars include, from left, Jenny B. Galindo, field representative for Congressman Will Hurd; Ronald Clark, Killeen; Olivia Enriquez, Lamesa; Joey Chavez, Alpine; Miranda Gilbert, San Antonio; Breeann Sturges, Woodlake, CA; Vince Apodaca, Anthony; Katherine Mancha, San Antonio;Yelixza Avila,Tornillo; Stephanie Elmore, Fort Stockton; Tiffany Vallejo, Laredo; Linda Padilla Cruz, El Paso; Dominic Carrillo, Midland; Fabiola Muñiz, San Antonio; Dr. Jimmy Case, Provost; and McNair Program Director Dominique Vargas. (Bottom photo) Clark discusses “Synthesis of Heterocyclic Scaffolds as Potential Phosphoanhydride Biososteres.” The Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program is designed to encourage first-generation, low-income students and minority undergraduates to consider careers in college teaching as well as prepare for doctoral study. Students who participate in the program are provided with research opportunities and work with faculty mentors. The McNair Program is named in honor of one of the astronauts who died in the 1986 space shuttle explosion. Established at Sul Ross in October 2007, the program is funded through the Department of Education’s TRIO programs. (Group photo by Susanna Mendez; Clark photo by Cheryl Zinsmeyer)