SUL ROSS BRI DIRECTOR HARVESON PRESENTS PAPER AT INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE

Dr. Louis Harveson, Sul Ross State University professor of Natural Resource Management and the Dan Allen Hughes, Jr. Endowed Director of the Borderlands Research Institute (BRI), recently presented a paper at the 33rd Congress of International Union of Game Biologists in Montpellier, France.

The Congress, held in conjunction with the 14th Perdix Symposium, brought together 353 participants from 38 countries, with strong representation from Europe and North America, as well as South Africa and Japan. A total of 157 oral presentations and 89 posters were presented, covering a very wide range of topics and species.

Harveson’s paper, “Value in the Eye of the Beholder: Landowner-driven Restoration of Pronghorn,” discussed the Pronghorn Restoration Project that BRI has undertaken in collaboration with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and private landowners. His presentation was part of a special symposium titled “Conservation and Management on Private Lands: Challenges and Success Stories.”

“The presentation was well received. This was my first European conference (after attending Canada and Mexico conferences in the past), and I was truly impressed by the breadth of topics, but also the similarities in the major issues that each country is facing,” Harveson said. “Issues of drought, fragmentation, human population growth among others are all common threads regardless of what country folks are from.”

“The landowner involvement in the pronghorn project and all BRI projects was what most conference attendees were amazed with,” he said. “We as Texans are very lucky that we have such an engaged landowner constituency that has such a strong land ethic. Many representatives that I spoke to – from France, England, Switzerland, Turkey and other nations -- were astonished at the level of involvement landowners play in conservation in Texas.”

