2017 HOMECOMING LOGO DESIGN WINNER



Mason Fleming (center), Friona, a junior Computer Science major, received a $200 Amazon gift card for submitting the winning design in the Sul Ross State University 2017 Homecoming logo competition, sponsored by the Office of Alumni Relations. Fleming’s creation (below) was chosen from 10 entries by Sul Ross student and staff artists. Sul Ross President Dr. Bill Kibler and Alumni Relations director Aida Luevanos made the presentation. Sul Ross Homecoming will be celebrated Oct. 23-29. (Photo by Steve Lang)