AWARD-WINNING POET SARAH CORTEZ AT SUL ROSS OCT. 10

Poet Sarah Cortez will read from her new book, “Vanishing Points: Poems and Photographs of Texas Roadside Memorials,” during a visit to Sul Ross State University Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Cortez’ reading begins at 2 p.m. in the Bryan Wildenthal Memorial Library. Her visit is sponsored by The Sage, the Sul Ross student literary and art magazine; the Bryan Wildenthal Memorial Library, and the Sul Ross Department of Languages and Literature.

Cortez won the 2016 Award for Editing from the Press Women of Texas and the 2016 National Award for Editing from the National Federation of Press Women. “Vanishing Points” was published by Texas Review Press and was selected as one of the 2016 Southwest Books of the Year.

“Sarah’s poetry and her current edited collection both beautifully resonate with the cross-sections of landscape and the human spirit, touching on Texan lives and shared experiences when we take the moment to stop, rest, and enjoy,” said Dr. Laura Payne, professor of English and chair of the Department of Language and Literature at Sul Ross University.

Sul Ross rodeo coach Jacob Gernentz has been invited to the reading as Cortez’ special guest. Gernentz assisted her with the authenticity of her poems in “Vanishing Points,” which reference the rodeo.

Alyson Ward, writing in the Sunday, March 26, 2017 Houston Chronicle, described “Vanishing Points” as “a sobering, gorgeous collection.” The book features the poignant drama of Texas’s lonesome highways and bustling intersections illustrated by the stunning photography of Dan Streck. Cortez and three other poets provide lyrics to the visual images.

For more information about the event, call Language and Literature, (432) 837-8151. For more information on Sarah Cortez and Vanishing Points: Poems and Photographs of Texas Roadside Memorials, visit www.poetacortez.com.

