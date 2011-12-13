SUL ROSS THEATRE TO PRESENT “CLYBOURNE PARK” OCT. 20-29

“Clybourne Park,” Bruce Norris’ award-winning drama about race in America and its ever-shifting boundaries and demographics, goes on stage Oct. 20-29 at Sul Ross State University.

Evening performances begin at 8:15 p.m. on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 27-28 in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Building. Sunday matinees will begin at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 29.

Directed by Marjie Scott, assistant professor of Communication and Theatre, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play is set in a house on Clybourne Street - the same house the Younger family purchases in Lorraine Hansberry’s award-winning play, “A Raisin in the Sun” (1959).

“Clybourne Park” tells the story of a home and a neighborhood, as well as the sense of history and entitlement people cling to in the ever-shifting physical boundaries and demographics of the American cultural landscape.

The play is set in two eras: 1959 and 2009. The cast members each play two separate characters within these two eras to illustrate the demographic and cultural changes within one neighborhood in the 50-year span.

“The play requires an agile ensemble of actors creating these two different roles and realities intertwined, and our cast is up to the challenge,” said Scott.

Cast members include: Gabrielle Rule (Brady), Jonathan Fields (Venus), Michael Amerson (Fresno), Cierra Noel (Houston), Cory Hill (Alpine), Callie Jones (Midland), and Westin Huffman (Fort Davis).

Tickets are on sale now: $10 for adults and $8 for seniors. Sul Ross State University Theatre Season Tickets are also now on sale.

For more information, please call (432) 837-8218 or visit www.sulross.edu/theatre<http://www.sulross.edu/theatre

“Clybourne Park” cast (front, from left) Michael Amerson, Cierra Noel; middle, Westin Huffman; back, Gabrielle Rule, Jonathon Fields, Cory Hill, Callie Jones. (Photo by Diff Torres)

