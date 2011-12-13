NEW UDPS OFFICER, BRIANA WILDE, SWORN IN

Sul Ross State University President Dr. Bill Kibler administered the oath of office to new University Department of Public Safety (UDPS) officer Briana Wilde in ceremonies Monday (Oct. 2). Wilde, Alpine, is a 2016 graduate of the Sul Ross Law Enforcement Academy and a Sul Ross senior, majoring in General Studies. (Bottom photo) Wilde and Kibler are joined by (from left): Jon Brooks, UDPS sergeant; Leo Dominguez, Associate Vice President for University Services and Dean of Students; Ashley Holguin, UDPS lieutenant; and Kent Dunegan, UDPS director. (Photos by Steve Lang)