CHARLIE RUSSELL WORKS ON EXHIBITION AT SUL ROSS’ MUSEUM OF THE BIG BEND

Works by Charles M. “Charlie” Russell and artists influenced by the famed cowboy artist are on exhibition through Dec. 17 at the Museum of the Big Bend on the Sul Ross State University campus.

“Charlie Russell Heads West” features art and artifacts by the legendary artist. “They Savvy Russell” exhibits works by current Western artists influenced by Russell.

Museum interim director Mary Bones said, “Charles ‘Charlie’ Russell is the original Cowboy Artist of America and the Museum of the Big Bend is honored to be showing his works this fall.” She said curators selected artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection along with items from a private collection to help round out the show.

“It was such a treat to go through the Museum’s vast collection and find artifacts to help tell the story of Charlie Russell and the American Frontier.”

“They Savvy Russell” includes original works by present-day Western artists who are influenced by Charlie. Artists featured include: Wayne Baize, Teal Blake, Mike Capron, Kathryn Leitner, Kim Mackey, Tim Oliver, Lauren Pomatto, Chessney Sevier, Edgar Sotelo and Herman Walker. All works are available for purchase. Both exhibits are sponsored by Kay and Don Green.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to compare and contrast the various styles and motifs of contemporary Western artists alongside Russell,” said Bones. “We believe that this exhibit will have something for everyone. Two shows not to be missed!”

For more information, please visit http://www.museumofthebigbend.com/ or contact Maggie Rumbelow at (432) 837.8143 or at maggie.rumbelow@sulross.edu.

The Museum is located on the Sul Ross campus of Sul Ross State University and is accessed at Entrance 4. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m, Sunday, 1-5 p.m. and closed Monday. Admission and parking are free. Donations are accepted.

--0o0--