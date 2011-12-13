PULITZER, TONY AWARD-WINNING “CLYBOURNE PARK” OPENS OCT. 20 AT SUL ROSS

Bruce Norris’s “Clybourne Park,” the winner of the 2011 Olivier Award for Best New Play, 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and 2012 Tony Award for Best Play, opens Friday, Oct. 20 at Sul Ross State University.

Evening performances begin at 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28. Sunday matinee performances will be held Oct. 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Building.

Directed by Marjie Scott, assistant professor of communication and theatre, the play is set in a house on Clybourne Street - the same house the Younger family purchases in Lorraine Hansberry’s award-winning play, "A Raisin in the Sun" (1959).

“Clybourne Park” tells the story of a home and a neighborhood, as well as the sense of history and entitlement people hang on to in the ever-shifting physical boundaries and demographics of American culture.

Norris, who began his career as an actor, understands how human behavior, coupled with language, simultaneously illustrate lies and truth. Critics have consistently praised the playwright for his ability to address race relations in America through a nuanced blend of raw honesty and humor.

After graduating from Northwestern University in 1982 with a degree in theatre, Norris enjoyed a career as an actor having performed at Victory Gardens Theater, the Goodman Theatre and Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago, and later on Broadway.

During this time he said he was also “hired and fired from a number of television pilots.” These rejections led to writing his first play, “The Actor Retires,” produced in Chicago in 1991. The highly acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre has produced the last seven of Norris' plays.

“Clybourne Park” premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons on Feb. 21, 2010 and on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 19, 2013. It is notably one of two plays to win the Pulitzer, Tony, and Olivier awards.

“I chose this play because it addresses racism at the living room level, and while it’s very political, it’s also very personal," Scott said. “We don’t live in a post-racial America yet, but maybe plays like this can bring us closer to the dream, faster, by helping us discuss the issue more honestly.”

The highly engaging work provides a unique perspective, spanning a 50-year period of one neighborhood in America. The central character in the play is the house itself, and its personal involvement in transforming the fictitious Clybourne Park neighborhood in both 1959 and 2009.

“His play is as beautifully constructed as it is eloquent. Norris stews his characters, both black and white, in their own neurotic juices, making terrific comedy out of his clinical dissection of hypocrisy. His strength and his value is that he finds a way, through his observational humor, to allow the unsayable to be said and the hidden to be seen,” wrote John Lahr in The New Yorker.

Tickets are on sale now: $10 for adults and $8 for seniors. Sul Ross Theatre Season Tickets are also now on sale.

For more information, call (432) 837-8218 or visit www.sulross.edu/theatre<http://www.sulross.edu/theatre

